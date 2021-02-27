https://www.oann.com/sen-rick-scott-applauds-president-trump-for-putting-america-first/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=sen-rick-scott-applauds-president-trump-for-putting-america-first

UPDATED 10:45 AM PT – Saturday, February 26, 2021

Florida Senator Rick Scott (R) applauded President Trump for continuing to stand up for conservative beliefs and values. At CPAC Friday, the Republican senator explained how the 45th President took an unprecedented step by saying no to the establishment in Washington.

He also praised how the President strengthened ties with America’s true allies around the world by supporting countries like Israel. In his work to bring peace to the Middle East, the President also moved to bring our troops home from America’s longest conflict.

Florida Sen Rick Scott, who chairs the NRSC, speaking at CPAC now says Biden’s slogan is: “Open borders, closed schools” — Caitlin Huey-Burns (@CHueyBurns) February 26, 2021

“No,” Scott said. “I will not support unnecessary foreign wars or giveaways of American treasure or lives.”

Scott said the President continued to put America first as he did not “cozy up to Iran or allow trade deals that would favor communist China.”

