Time to take back the Senate.

According to Senator Rick Scott (R-FL), the Republican Party will flip at least four Senate seats in 2022.

Fox News reported:

Sen. Rick Scott predicted on Friday that the Republican Party will flip blue Senate seats to red in at least four states in the 2022 midterms, after earlier this week declaring that the civil war within the GOP is “canceled.”

“I think we’ve got opportunities across the country,” Scott, R-Fla., said in an interview with Fox News. “Clearly, we’re going to pick up Georgia. We’re going to pick up Arizona. We’re gonna pick up New Hampshire, we’re going to pick up Nevada. But I think we have opportunities all across the country. There’s 14 Democrat seats up and I think we can get quite a few of them.”

Scott is the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), which means he’s the person charged with bringing the GOP back to the Senate majority in 2022. He spoke to Fox News shortly after his address to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).