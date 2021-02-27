https://thefederalist.com/2021/02/27/snapchat-is-a-transgender-propaganda-and-grooming-machine/

Warning: This article includes sexual content that is inappropriate for children.

During a Thursday Senate confirmation hearing, Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul pressed President Joe Biden’s transgender nominee for assistant Health and Human Services secretary, Rachel Levine.

“Do you believe that minors are capable of making such a life-changing decision as changing one’s sex?” Paul asked. Levine wouldn’t answer.

Why would it be controversial to make sure people are of consenting age before they undergo irreversible plastic surgery? Answer: the culture.

The number of transgender Gen Zers is about 10 times higher than that of their parents in Generation X. In a tweet Wednesday, The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh pointed out that the uptick in gender-dysphoric children is not a “natural or organic development.” It is the result of popular culture and our corrupt school system “actively recruit[ing] children into the LGBT ranks.”

The number of kids who identify as LGBT, especially trans and bisexual, has absolutely skyrocketed. If you think this is a natural or organic development, you’re deluded. The media, Hollywood, and the school system actively recruit children into the LGBT ranks. pic.twitter.com/xqzZ5OaJ8U — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 24, 2021

Walsh is absolutely right, and Snapchat is the transgender lobby’s greatest ally for indoctrinating and recruiting young people. A 2020 study found Snapchat is the most popular social media among U.S. teens (TikTok is a close second).

Snapchat’s content is short-lived and always disappearing, so parents have no way of keeping tabs on what their kids are seeing. It tends to fly under the radar because older conservatives give more attention to Twitter and Facebook, but because Snapchat is dominated by young people, it is arguably the most influential and dangerous app.

In 2015, Snapchat introduced “Discover,” a feature for publishers such as CNN, Complex, The New York Times, Mashable, People, Vice, and Vox to showcase short, ad-supported content. Snapchat also offers smaller brands and content creators a platform, such as the famous left-wing podcast “Pod Save America.”

There is no free marketplace of ideas in the Discover section. Snapchat’s editorial team has total control over its content. Millennial editors in Silicon Valley carefully hand-select radical leftist propaganda to give straight to children.

LGBT content is very prevalent on Snapchat, and transgender content is specially common. Below is some of the trans propaganda on Snapchat.

‘Twin Sisters Become Twin Brothers’

One of the biggest promoters of transgenderism is the Snapchat series “My Extraordinary Family.” The latest episode is titled “Twin Sisters Become Twin Brothers.”

“Twin Sisters Become Twin Brothers” pic.twitter.com/QBghP54PfB — Evita Duffy (@evitaduffy_1) February 26, 2021

‘We’re Judged For Letting Both Our Kids Transition’

A past episode from “My Extraordinary Family” is titled “We’re Judged For Letting Both Our Kids Transition.” The oldest child, James, born a girl, asked to go transgender at eight years old. This past year, the daughter changed her name to James and started hormone blockers.

Olivia, their other child, born a boy, said he was trans at four years old. The parents let him socially transition at five. “As of right now, we just follow her lead,” says Olivia’s mother.

“Olivia said she was transgender from the age of four” pic.twitter.com/ggyPNMBK7t — Evita Duffy (@evitaduffy_1) February 26, 2021

“We just follow her lead,” says the mother pic.twitter.com/o7sp1TRHRq — Evita Duffy (@evitaduffy_1) February 26, 2021

‘Allowing Our 9-Year-Old To Transition’

Another episode is titled “We’re Judged For Allowing Our 9-Year-Old To Transition.”

“We’re Judged For Allowing Our 9 Year Old To Transition” pic.twitter.com/YI4vbk6Uum — Evita Duffy (@evitaduffy_1) February 26, 2021

Other episodes include, “Parents Won’t Gender Their Kids” and “I Helped My Dad Transition Into A Woman.”

‘Coming Out Video’

Here is a video called “This Trans Guy Reacts To His Coming Out Video” followed by A Red Lip And Wing Eye For Beginners” by Patrick Starr, a gay YouTuber and beauty influencer.

“Red Lip And Wing Eye For Beginners” pic.twitter.com/lvleA0gkFq — Evita Duffy (@evitaduffy_1) February 26, 2021

‘Queer Icon’ and ‘Drag Makeup’

WE/US did an episode on “queer icon” Lady Gaga and discusses drag and queer history. A feature titled “This Kitty Cat Drag Makeup Is So Glam” is brought to you by “Cosmo Queens.”

“This Kitty Cat Drag Queen Is So Glam” pic.twitter.com/0yRlR8hnza — Evita Duffy (@evitaduffy_1) February 26, 2021

‘Drag My Dad’ and ‘Guys Try On Extreme V-day Lingerie’

Degrading and undermining masculinity is a common theme on Snapchat. “Drag My Dad” is an MTV Snapchat series featuring “Bob the drag queen,” who “is bringing families together by taking your typical macho, goofy dad and transforming him into the ultimate drag fantasy.”

And here is a recent episode called “Guys Try On Extreme V-day Lingerie” from “The Try Guys,” a group of straight millennial men who are famous for trying on women’s clothing.

“Guys Try On Extreme V-Day Lingerie” pic.twitter.com/xvnsQWLK0I — Evita Duffy (@evitaduffy_1) February 26, 2021

The content on Snapchat is calculated. Snapchat “news” only includes left-wing publishers. You won’t find Fox News, Newsmax, OAN, or The Federalist on Snapchat. “The Ben Shapiro Show” is the only conservative series featured on Discover, and that was a very recent addition.

Gender transitioning is a growing multibillion-dollar industry and the radical left and their corporate lobbyists want to continue capitalizing on it. Just like other Big Tech giants have decided to partner with the corporate media and Democratic Party, so has Snapchat. There is a strong pro-trans theme on Discover, making Snapchat a propaganda machine for the young people who scroll its feed.

Government is always two steps behind the culture. The reason Levine has been nominated and the reason it’s normal to refuse to recognize the inherent abuse in allowing children to mutilate their bodies is that the left has been rewiring Americans, especially American children, via the culture for decades. Snapchat is just one piece of the puzzle. There are many, many forces in the culture driving the same narrative.

Snapchat has undoubtedly contributed to the damaging uptick in trans children. This should concern everyone. Even the transgender advocacy organization World Professional Association for Transgender Health reports that the vast majority of gender-dysphoric children will ultimately align with their biology if allowed to go through puberty normally, without transgender treatments. Instead, grown-ups with an LGBT agenda aren’t allowing children to go through their gender-confused phase without inflicting permanent damage to their bodies.

Tragically, people like James, whose parents “let them lead,” might find themselves living with an irreversible sex change after they finally realize they want to live the rest of their lives as the sex they were born with.

