The World Economic Forum (the group that puts on the big Davos conference every year) has deleted a video that argued “Lockdowns are quietly improving cities around the world.” This improvement, however, was related to noise levels in cities and totally ignored the financial and mental pain these same lockdowns caused:

Lockdowns are quietly improving cities around the world. 📕 Read more: https://t.co/LoTPj7VyGw pic.twitter.com/EFSamua2PB — World Economic Forum (@wef) February 26, 2021

“Lockdowns aren’t ‘quietly improving cities’” they later tweeted:

We’re deleting this tweet. Lockdowns aren’t “quietly improving cities” around the world. But they are an important part of the public health response to COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/D2Pyb9x4yy — World Economic Forum (@wef) February 27, 2021

You know, cities “are not meant to be quiet” in the first place:

“Improving quietness” and “quietly improving” are separate concepts. Cities are not meant to be quiet. https://t.co/ibJLx954ro — Matt Welch (@MattWelch) February 26, 2021

The new tweet that says lockdowns are “an important party of the public health response” needs to be examined, too:

Nobody doubts that less activity can have some beneficial environmental effects, but to state “lockdowns are quietly *improving* cities” is to take a position that puts virtually zero weight on humans and their welfare. These are harsh sacrifices, not welcome lifestyle changes. https://t.co/IsuUp9xibH — Ryan Bourne (@MrRBourne) February 26, 2021

Because the risk here is when the next pandemic hits, these “experts” just do the same thing and ignore all of the effects of the lockdown:

“quietly improving cities” = skyrocketing mental health issues and completely hollowing out the middle class. https://t.co/4XLnbVJpE8 — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) February 26, 2021

They’re still very pro-lockdown:

You hate people. We get it. https://t.co/llgaysBPZf — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) February 26, 2021

“They love it” even:

they love it https://t.co/0TyzvVQzI0 — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) February 26, 2021

But, as we’re seeing in Florida vs. say California, these lockdowns are “evil” and are not leading to better outcomes:

Please don’t give them any ideas:

By this logic, global thermonuclear war would improve cities even more. Think of how THAT would solve the problems of traffic jams and urban congestion around the world https://t.co/F9NIXWXmHF — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) February 26, 2021

And, in summary, this:

