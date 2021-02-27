https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2021/02/27/south-dakota-governor-kristi-noem-cpac-speech-covid-didnt-shut-down-the-economy-government-shut-down-the-economy/

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem delivers a resounding MAGA speech at CPAC 2021. Governor Noem highlights the economic value of retaining liberty amid the COVID pandemic: “COVID didn’t shut down the economy, government shut down the economy.”

During her speech Governor Noem eviscerates Dr Anthony Fauci for his fraudulent COVID predictions and politically ideological health policies. Noem also challenges the decision-making of other governors.

