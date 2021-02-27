https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/process-begun-newsom-recall-movement-organizer-predicts-recall-vote-fall/

The American people are tired of authoritarian lockdowns.

According to an organizer of the movement to oust California Governor Gavin Newsom, the recall vote will happen in California this fall.

From Newsmax:

California Gov. Gavin Newsom will face a special election over his recall this fall, according to Randy Economy, the organizer of the movement to oust the Democrat over his coronavirus restrictions. TRENDING: Ignored by Fake News Media: Joe Biden Is Completely LOST in Texas Even with His Handler in Tow (VIDEO) “The process has begun,” Economy told Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Thursday. “We’re going to continue to work as hard as we can and to make sure [Newsom] is held accountable and to make sure our rights as an electorate are granted because we’ve done the heavy lifting to make sure that this special election is going to go ahead and move forward.” RecallGavin2020 reports that it has received over 1,825,000 signatures as of Thursday morning, well over the 1.5 million required for a recall. Despite this, some Republicans remain pessimistic about the effort’s chances. California GOP Rep. Darrell Issa said earlier this week that Democrats have “tricks up their sleeves” to challenge these signatures.

California has imposed some of the most authoritarian lockdowns on its residents.

Governor Newsom himself did not feel the need to follow these rules, however.

Newsom attended a birthday party while saying others couldn’t:

Now that the recall effort is real, Newsom is pushing for reopenings:

LA Times reported:

The timing of Newsom’s Dec. 30 announcement of a $2-billion package of incentives to reopen schools — after insisting for weeks that he had provided enough guidance on the matter last summer — was widely interpreted among political observers in Sacramento as a reaction to the recall effort, a possible attempt to appeal to parents as winter break came to a close with no end to distance learning in sight. The governor unveiled his proposal just one day after news that a $500,000 donation had been made to the GOP campaign working toward a recall election this year. Newsom’s public image had been battered for weeks after he attended a lobbyist’s birthday party at the upscale French Laundry restaurant in Napa Valley despite advising Californians to avoid similar gatherings.

Too little, too late.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

