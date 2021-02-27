https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/7-states-verge-herd-immunity/

(ZEROHEDGE) – Nothing seems to scare the establishment more than a return to ‘normal’. And by ‘normal’, we mean a return to an environment outside of the tyrannical control of career politicians and bureaucrats who have got a taste for this ‘being king’ stuff and know that anyone who questions their edicts will be ‘canceled’ by their Covidian cultists.

So, a week after Johns Hopkins surgeon, Dr. Marty Makary, penned an Op-ed in the WSJ saying that we will have herd immunity by April… and was instantly disavowed as ‘dangerous’, some awkward ‘facts’ and ‘science’ have been dropped by none other than FundStrat’s Tom Lee.

So far, South Dakota, North Dakota, Rhode Island, Arizona, Oklahoma, Utah, and Tennessee are the nearest.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

