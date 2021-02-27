https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/50-richest-women-world-2021/

(ZEROHEDGE) – According to a recent census by Wealth-X, 11.9% of global billionaires are women. Even at such a minority share, Visual Capitalist’s Iman Ghosh notes that this group still holds massive amounts of wealth. Using a real-time list of billionaires from Forbes, we examine the net worth of the 50 richest women in the world and which country they’re from.

The richest woman in the world, Francoise Bettencourt Meyers and family own 33% of stock in L’Oréal S.A., a French personal care brand. She is also the granddaughter of its founder.

In April 2019, L’Oréal and the Bettencourt Meyers family pledged $226 million (€200 million) towards the repair of the Notre Dame cathedral after its devastating fire.

