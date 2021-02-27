https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/27/tmz-and-snopes-are-both-on-the-case-of-the-nazi-inspired-cpac-stage/
As Twitchy recently reported, Alyssa Milano and others were reacting with disgust to the fact that the stage at CPAC 2021 in Orlando was based on a rune adopted by the Nazis. The story has gotten legs to the point where entertainment site TMZ has written up a story on the controversy.
CPAC Stage Design Looks Similar to Nazi Symbol Used by SS Platoon https://t.co/pRvn2Hgr4Z
— TMZ (@TMZ) February 27, 2021
The Hyatt Regency is coming under fire, with a lot of commenters saying they’d boycott the hotel chain for allowing this in their establishment.
Can we not https://t.co/KrQguNjQ8A
— Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) February 27, 2021
I’m just putting it out there that it kind of really does but if the dudes who put this show on didn’t know who Pharoah dude was, I don’t think they probably know what the Odal Rune symbol for the SS mountain volunteer division represented in 1944 Germany.
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 27, 2021
i mean i agree im just glad snopes is on the case. pic.twitter.com/hp0tyQSbkF
— Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) February 27, 2021
Snopes was unable to verify if the allusion to the Nazi symbol was intentional.
🙄
— Rebecca (@DixieBecca) February 27, 2021
It’s all about steering your narrative some days. Do something positive and collaborative for once.
— Jerod Bridgewater (@JerodBridgewat1) February 27, 2021
This is such garbage come on
— Elliott (@durdeee_e) February 27, 2021
You’re reaching
— Lesedi (@Les_Ndlovu) February 27, 2021
Y’all sound crazy
— Tashea (@IamTashea) February 27, 2021
Holy s*** the news media never ceases to amaze me
— JazzyJ (@UsedRestStore) February 27, 2021
Such a reach
— Edwardo pomo (@epeasi) February 27, 2021
— ✨Danny Phantom✨ (@BabyBiird) February 27, 2021
Nice try at the whole “subliminal fascism” thing. Morons…
— TheBhagwan (@ThePopeofNYC) February 27, 2021
The TMZ logo is actually really similar to the nazi flag
— P (@heterolord) February 27, 2021
Get A Life TMZ
— Gorilla Glue Joe (@bubba12662) February 27, 2021
Dudes!!! Jokes jokes you’ve become. Sad sad
— El Pipo. (@LizaldoR) February 27, 2021
Live look at TMZ pic.twitter.com/BvBTvDuzoy
— DFSTings (@DFSTINGS) February 27, 2021
It looks like a stage made for social distancing. I haven’t seen any CPAC, but that’s what it looks like
— AMH (@Shelle111) February 27, 2021
— 🍀💐Don’t tell me what to do🐢🦍🦒🦂 (@dalia269) February 27, 2021
Or maybe, just maybe, it’s just a stage.
— Matt (@totallymatt123) February 27, 2021
— MJ Tomko (@Tomko_1) February 27, 2021
Omg … Buckle your seatbelts and place your tinfoil hats on before this conspiracy theory takes off
— Toni Toombs (@ToombsToni) February 27, 2021
jesus christ you’re reaching for clicks so hard
— NYS Nursing Home Director (@GGoknicks) February 27, 2021
Libs everywhere trying so hard to see it… pic.twitter.com/0TxaKfqexK
— Mimi (@MadMimi3) February 27, 2021
You know, if you see Nazi symbols everywhere, YOU might be the Nazi.
— Darleen Click #RepealAB5 (mewe.com/i/darleenclick) (@darleenclick) February 27, 2021
You people are absolutely insane.
You know that right?
— Jenniferjoy175 (@David_Rubio1982) February 27, 2021
I mean I just feel sorry for you people at this point. When I say you people, I mean you that see racism/fascism in everything you possibly can.
— Szymon Thomas (@ThomasSzymon) February 27, 2021
c’mon. https://t.co/LRbXtuyJcw
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 27, 2021
/cuts to 7 Democrat stages that look exactly the same
— Brewersfan22 (@Brewersfan221) February 27, 2021
Cut to photo montage of every Democrat making the so-called white supremacy hand signal.
This reminds us of the time when Sarah Silverman thought surveyors’ marks on the pavement were swastikas:
Walking to get coffee saw these all over a sidewalk in the town I’m in. Is this an attempt at swastikas? Do neo nazis not have google? pic.twitter.com/A4ses1G3ru
— Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 12, 2017
