https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/27/tmz-and-snopes-are-both-on-the-case-of-the-nazi-inspired-cpac-stage/

As Twitchy recently reported, Alyssa Milano and others were reacting with disgust to the fact that the stage at CPAC 2021 in Orlando was based on a rune adopted by the Nazis. The story has gotten legs to the point where entertainment site TMZ has written up a story on the controversy.

CPAC Stage Design Looks Similar to Nazi Symbol Used by SS Platoon https://t.co/pRvn2Hgr4Z — TMZ (@TMZ) February 27, 2021

The Hyatt Regency is coming under fire, with a lot of commenters saying they’d boycott the hotel chain for allowing this in their establishment.

Can we not https://t.co/KrQguNjQ8A — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) February 27, 2021

I’m just putting it out there that it kind of really does but if the dudes who put this show on didn’t know who Pharoah dude was, I don’t think they probably know what the Odal Rune symbol for the SS mountain volunteer division represented in 1944 Germany. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 27, 2021

i mean i agree im just glad snopes is on the case. pic.twitter.com/hp0tyQSbkF — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) February 27, 2021

Snopes was unable to verify if the allusion to the Nazi symbol was intentional.

It’s all about steering your narrative some days. Do something positive and collaborative for once. — Jerod Bridgewater (@JerodBridgewat1) February 27, 2021

This is such garbage come on — Elliott (@durdeee_e) February 27, 2021

You’re reaching — Lesedi (@Les_Ndlovu) February 27, 2021

Y’all sound crazy — Tashea (@IamTashea) February 27, 2021

Holy s*** the news media never ceases to amaze me — JazzyJ (@UsedRestStore) February 27, 2021

Such a reach — Edwardo pomo (@epeasi) February 27, 2021

Nice try at the whole “subliminal fascism” thing. Morons… — TheBhagwan (@ThePopeofNYC) February 27, 2021

The TMZ logo is actually really similar to the nazi flag — P (@heterolord) February 27, 2021

Get A Life TMZ — Gorilla Glue Joe (@bubba12662) February 27, 2021

Dudes!!! Jokes jokes you’ve become. Sad sad — El Pipo. (@LizaldoR) February 27, 2021

Live look at TMZ pic.twitter.com/BvBTvDuzoy — DFSTings (@DFSTINGS) February 27, 2021

It looks like a stage made for social distancing. I haven’t seen any CPAC, but that’s what it looks like — AMH (@Shelle111) February 27, 2021

Or maybe, just maybe, it’s just a stage. — Matt (@totallymatt123) February 27, 2021

Omg … Buckle your seatbelts and place your tinfoil hats on before this conspiracy theory takes off — Toni Toombs (@ToombsToni) February 27, 2021

jesus christ you’re reaching for clicks so hard — NYS Nursing Home Director (@GGoknicks) February 27, 2021

Libs everywhere trying so hard to see it… pic.twitter.com/0TxaKfqexK — Mimi (@MadMimi3) February 27, 2021

You know, if you see Nazi symbols everywhere, YOU might be the Nazi. — Darleen Click #RepealAB5 (mewe.com/i/darleenclick) (@darleenclick) February 27, 2021

You people are absolutely insane. You know that right? — Jenniferjoy175 (@David_Rubio1982) February 27, 2021

I mean I just feel sorry for you people at this point. When I say you people, I mean you that see racism/fascism in everything you possibly can. — Szymon Thomas (@ThomasSzymon) February 27, 2021

/cuts to 7 Democrat stages that look exactly the same — Brewersfan22 (@Brewersfan221) February 27, 2021

Cut to photo montage of every Democrat making the so-called white supremacy hand signal.

This reminds us of the time when Sarah Silverman thought surveyors’ marks on the pavement were swastikas:

Walking to get coffee saw these all over a sidewalk in the town I’m in. Is this an attempt at swastikas? Do neo nazis not have google? pic.twitter.com/A4ses1G3ru — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 12, 2017

Related:

DERRRP –> USA Today claims Trump campaign shirts feature ‘Nazi symbol’, trips SPECTACULARLY over actual American symbol https://t.co/g7wGouNOeC — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 12, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

