As Twitchy recently reported, Alyssa Milano and others were reacting with disgust to the fact that the stage at CPAC 2021 in Orlando was based on a rune adopted by the Nazis. The story has gotten legs to the point where entertainment site TMZ has written up a story on the controversy.

The Hyatt Regency is coming under fire, with a lot of commenters saying they’d boycott the hotel chain for allowing this in their establishment.

Snopes was unable to verify if the allusion to the Nazi symbol was intentional.

Cut to photo montage of every Democrat making the so-called white supremacy hand signal.

This reminds us of the time when Sarah Silverman thought surveyors’ marks on the pavement were swastikas:

