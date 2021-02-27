https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/trump-creams-competition-washington-timescpac-poll-w?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former President Donald Trump still enjoys significant support among conservatives, winning on Sunday the CPAC straw poll with 55% of attendees’ support

The Washington Times/CPAC poll telegraphs that Trump still has a solid grip on the party, as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis came in a distant second place with just 21% while all others in the poll fell much lower.

On the question of whether people would like to see the former president run again in 2024, 68% answered yes.

