https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/trump-will-publicly-reprimand-house-minority-leader-kevin-mccarthy-cpac-speech-according-reports/

Former President Donald Trump could be taking aim at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy during his speech on Sunday, according to a new report.

CPAC will be Trump’s first major address since leaving the White House — and people familiar with his plans have been leaking what we can expect to hear.

According to a report from Politico, three sources close to Trump told them that McCarthy may be in for a public reprimand.

For his part, McCarthy praised Trump in his own CPAC speech, saying that “it was the forgotten man and woman that Donald Trump listened to the voice of that no one else would listen to.”

However, Politico reports that “he’s stewing anew over KEVIN MCCARTHY. It’s become so frequent that his advisers think the House minority leader may be in for a public reprimand. That’s even after the powwow at Mar-a-Lago where McCarthy tried to patch things up after he denounced Trump for the violence on Jan. 6.”

“Each time Cheney criticizes Trump from her leadership post as the No. 3 House Republican, he’s reminded that it was McCarthy who pleaded with his conference to keep her on as chair — despite her vote to impeach Trump. The latest trigger came Wednesday, when Cheney said at a press conference that Trump should not lead the party going forward while McCarthy awkwardly stood by,” the report continued.

Trump may also blast people like Nikki Haley, Liz Cheney herself, and Mitch McConnell, according to the report.

According to a report from Fox News, Trump will also be offering “a stinging rebuke of the first month of the Biden presidency — while laying out what the GOP needs to do to take Congress in the 2022 midterms.”

“He knows it’s a very important reset for him and for the country and for half the country and so many people who are here in this ballroom,” CPAC Chairman Matt Schlapp said on “Fox & Friends” Thursday.

Trump is expected to rail against Biden’s rollbacks of policies that were tough on illegal immigration, accuse Biden of pushing identity politics over American identity, the need to reopen schools, and the damage Biden is doing to our workforce. Additionally, he will be pushing the need to break up Big Tech, according to the report.

Fox reports that “Trump is expected to go between ‘warming up to the idea of a 2024 run, and walking right up to the line of announcing another campaign’ — though he is not expected to make an actual announcement.”

“He will talk about policies that he believes have been successful for the party, while describing a divide in the party between the grassroots and a handful of Beltway insiders. Trump is expected to name names,” the report states.

