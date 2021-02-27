https://www.theepochtimes.com/updates-on-ccp-virus-new-mexico-sees-spike-in-daily-case-count_3713577.html

New Mexico health officials on Friday confirmed an additional 659 COVID-19 infections, the disease caused by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, the highest daily case count in more than three weeks.

Nearly 30 percent of the new cases involved state inmates. New Mexico has reported nearly 185,000 cases in total since the pandemic began. The death toll stands at 3,685, with more than a dozen deaths reported Friday.

Iran Expects 250,000 Doses of Vaccine From China

Iran’s Health Ministry said the country expects to receive 250,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine from China on Saturday.

Alireza Raisi, deputy health minister, said the country will receive doses of other vaccines, including from India, in the “near future” as the country struggles to fight the worst outbreak of the pandemic in the Middle East.

UK Public Finances Under ‘Enormous Strains’: Chancellor

The UK’s public finances are under “enormous strains” as a result of huge government borrowing during the pandemic, the UK’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has said.

In an interview with the Financial Times on Friday, Sunak said he will “level with people” about the challenge when he delivers the budget on Wednesday.

Largest City in New Zealand Back in Lockdown

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Saturday that the country’s biggest city, Auckland, will go into a seven-day lockdown from early morning on Sunday after a new local case of the CCP virus of unknown origin emerged.

It comes two weeks after Auckland’s nearly 2 million residents were plunged into a snap three-day lockdown when a family of three was diagnosed with the more transmissible UK variant of the virus.

New Cases in Nevada Lowest Since September

The average number of new daily cases reported in Nevada over the past two weeks has fallen to its lowest level since mid-September, and dropped by nearly 90 percent since a peak of more than 2,700 a day in mid-December.

The 314 new daily cases reported on average over the previous 14 days is the lowest since an average of 312 were reported on Sept. 16, state health officials said Friday.

House Passes $1.9 Trillion Relief Bill

The House of Representatives in the early hours of Saturday passed a $1.9 trillion relief package that closely resembles President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan. It now moves to the Senate for another vote.

The package includes $1,400 direct payments to most Americans and a $20 billion national plan to vaccinate against the CCP virus.

Mimi Nguyen Ly, Alexander Zhang, Reuters, and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

