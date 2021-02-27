https://disrn.com/news/vaccination-passports-are-becoming-reality/

As public gatherings begin to return in Israel, the previous discussion of “vaccination passports” is becoming reality. Proof of a COVID-19 vaccination is being required by officials there for admittance into concerts, transit, and other areas with any significant amount of people.

The vaccination passport has long been an expectation for many when discussing the return of international travel. It has been widely anticipated that countries desiring to eliminate the potential of another virus outbreak would put clamps on who could and couldn’t cross their borders. Requiring proof of vaccination is perhaps the most obvious way of accomplishing that goal.

But if Israel is any indication, the practice may extend beyond international travel to include participation in domestic activities as well.

That possibility is concerning to some who believe it will further the gap between the wealthy, well-heeled individuals and poor or unprivileged ones. By giving green passports or special badges as some kind of access token to entertainment services is likely to create an underclass of those who lack either the resources or ability to get vaccinated.

For instance, in Israel only about half of the nation has been vaccinated with the required two doses, meaning half of the population will be left behind when it comes to full societal participation.

Countries that do not yet have access to the vaccine, or that have much larger populations, will be at an obvious disadvantage should the new world economy operate solely for the inoculated.

