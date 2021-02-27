https://www.theepochtimes.com/exposing-the-ccp-threat-sen-hagerty-at-cpac_3713848.html
Senator Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), former U.S. Ambassador to Japan under Trump, says his mission in the Senate now is to continue to expose the threat from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and to make sure the Biden administration doesn’t “backslide” on holding the CCP accountable. Key issues he tells American’s to stay focused on is China’s role in 5G and the regime’s influence in the World Health Organization.
From NTD News