https://www.theblaze.com/news/virginia-police-officer-shot-and-killed-during-traffic-stop-suspect-also-killed-during-flight-from-police

In a startling incident on Friday, a suspect allegedly opened fire on a police officer in Virginia during a traffic stop, killing him. According to multiple reports, the suspect was himself killed by police after he allegedly made a threatening move towards police who attempted to chase him from the scene as he fled on foot.

Officer Dominic “Nick” Winum was reportedly shot around 3:15pm local time in Stanley, Virginia, where he served on the Stanley police force. Winum had been with the Stanley Police Department for five years, according to reports, and prior to that had served 10 years as a Virginia state police officer. He was praised as a professional and outstanding police officer in statements released by both departments.

According to police, Winum initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle on Judy Lane in Stanley, but before he could get out of his car, the suspect who was being pulled over opened fire on Winum, who was later pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect has been identified by police as Dakota G. Richardson, who is also a resident of Stanley.

Richardson allegedly fled the scene on foot, and was eventually tracked to a barn, where he was confronted by Page County Sheriff’s Deputies. Police say that Richardson made a threatening move towards the officers who attempted to arrest him, leading them to open fire on him. Richardson was struck by gunfire and died shortly afterwards from his injuries.

Police were not aware at the time of the publication of this article of any possible motive that Richardson may have had for opening fire on Winum.

In a post on the Stanley Police Department’s Facebook page, the department simply stated, “We have no words. Please pray for the family of our fallen brother, the Stanley Police Department, and our law enforcement family.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

