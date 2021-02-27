https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/virginia-school-district-cancels-dr-seuss-themed-read-across-america-day-racial-overtones/

Loudoun County Public Schools, one of Virginia’s largest school districts, has now cancelled Dr. Seuss due to “racial overtones.”

Each year on the beloved children’s author’s birthday, schools across the country host “Read Across America Day” in his honor.

However, this year, activists with a liberal group called Learning for Justice are pressuring schools to drop the fun celebration. You see, while the right wants to keep children out of politics — the left is obsessed with reaching them as young as possible with their agenda.

“Realizing that many schools continue to celebrate ‘Read Across America Day’ in partial recognition of Dr. Seuss’ birthday, it is important for us to be cognizant of research that may challenge our practice in this regard,” Loudoun County Schools said in an announcement obtained by the Daily Wire.

“As we become more culturally responsive and racially conscious, all building leaders should know that in recent years there has been research revealing radical undertones in the books written and the illustrations drawn by Dr. Seuss.”

Fox News reports that Learning for Justice “pegs itself as a group that seeks “to uphold the mission” of the left-wing Southern Poverty Law Center, according to their website.”

The group cited a study from St. Catherine University that claims Dr. Seuss’s children’s books are rife with “orientalism, anti-blackness, and white supremacy.”

“Of the 2,240 (identified) human characters, there are 45 of color representing two percent of the total number of human characters,” the study reads. Of the 45 characters of color, 43 “exhibited behaviors and appearances that align with harmful and stereotypical Orientalist tropes.”

Prior to becoming a children’s author, Dr. Seuss did create racist pro-war propaganda in the lead up to World War II, but that was decades before the books he is now known for. The target of his ire was mainly the Japanese.

Perhaps what they’re really angry about is the famous line “a person is a person, no matter how small,” since they like to believe babies are just “clumps of cells.”

The group is pushing for the district to teach students about Seuss’ “racism” instead of letting them have a good time.

