A CPAC staffer rescued a liberal journalist who has been posting tweets mocking attendees from being confronted by Project Veritas on Saturday.

CPAC has long faced criticism from the right about their pandering to liberal journalists who come in and attack the people who are attending online.

Bloomberg’s Wiliam Turton has been tweeting from the event since it began, mostly calling people out who aren’t wearing masks and attempting to embarrass attendees. He has also published fake news about Project Veritas in the past and had to issue two corrections.

Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe confronted Turton on Saturday and called him a “schmuck.”

Approached again by Project Veritas. They were told to walk away by a CPAC staffer. “Please remember that CPAC made them go away from you. We’re not all bad,” a CPAC staffer told me. pic.twitter.com/XlHm3gRoqy — William Turton (@WilliamTurton) February 27, 2021

“You have like a head on a swivel stick,” O’Keefe said. “You’re like a robot.”

Turton kept asking O’Keefe who Project Veritas’ donors are and “how many coronavirus outbreaks have you had in your office?”

CPAC stepped in to save him from the criticism, however.

“Approached again by Project Veritas. They were told to walk away by a CPAC staffer. ‘Please remember that CPAC made them go away from you. We’re not all bad,’ a CPAC staffer told me,” Turton tweeted.

O’Keefe also confronted Turton on Thursday.

Making new friends at #CPAC! Was nice to see you @JamesOKeefeIII, but I’m starting to feel like you’re a little bit obsessed with me. Here’s the first 1:30 of our encounter, I’m uploading the full video to YouTube. pic.twitter.com/nv0iz3tYUX — William Turton (@WilliamTurton) February 26, 2021

Is this your new beat? @WilliamTurton 🦙🦙 Seriously, top notch investigative journalism here bro. https://t.co/KseWOfDuPC — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) February 27, 2021

CPAC founder Matt Schlapp also declared his love to Jim Acosta in an interview on Friday — despite the network attempting to make the conference look stupid.

