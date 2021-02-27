https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/27/watch-very-very-convincing-deepfake-tom-cruise-videos-go-viral-on-tiktok/

Welp.

A trio of “deeply unsettling” Tom Cruise deepfake videos are going viral right now on TikTok and they’re so good that they’re fooling a popular face swap detector tool:

The first one shows the fake Tom Cruise on the golf course and the face swap was undetected:

Watch it here:

@deeptomcruise

Sports!

♬ original sound – Tom

The second one has the fake Tom Cruise talking about former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev and, again, the face swap was undetected:

Watch:

@deeptomcruise

♬ original sound – Tom

The third one has the fake Tom Cruise flipping a large coin. Face swap undetected:

Watch:

@deeptomcruise

I love magic!

♬ original sound – Tom

Yeah, this is going to be a problem going forward:

And this actually isn’t “*a lot* of work” for a state-sponsored intelligence organization to put together:

Well, we ARE creeped out by how it’s being used already:

Um, yeah. “Pause, assess the vid, and look for more clues” is not how people use social media:

It’s only a matter of time before this gets worse:

***

