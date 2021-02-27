https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/27/watch-very-very-convincing-deepfake-tom-cruise-videos-go-viral-on-tiktok/

Welp.

A trio of “deeply unsettling” Tom Cruise deepfake videos are going viral right now on TikTok and they’re so good that they’re fooling a popular face swap detector tool:

Those Tom Cruise deepfakes on TikTok are deeply unsettling. Let’s run them through @sensityai‘s new deepfake detector tool to see how they do 👇 — Jane Lytvynenko (@JaneLytv) February 26, 2021

The first one shows the fake Tom Cruise on the golf course and the face swap was undetected:

First up golf video. This one messed up the most because of the hair blowing in the wind. (Link: https://t.co/VPBagTed2X) Faceswap undetected. pic.twitter.com/YUGbwwuz7Q — Jane Lytvynenko (@JaneLytv) February 26, 2021

Watch it here:

The second one has the fake Tom Cruise talking about former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev and, again, the face swap was undetected:

Ok now we do the Gorbachev video. This is the one where folks are pointing out the strange reflection in the tabletop. (Link: https://t.co/ayGMDrDqsq) Faceswap undetected. pic.twitter.com/qqliaT51lv — Jane Lytvynenko (@JaneLytv) February 26, 2021

Watch:

The third one has the fake Tom Cruise flipping a large coin. Face swap undetected:

And then the last one, with the coin. (Link: https://t.co/PmFSuGji5A) Faceswap undetected. pic.twitter.com/BPxrV453pg — Jane Lytvynenko (@JaneLytv) February 26, 2021

Watch:

Yeah, this is going to be a problem going forward:

These videos are very, very convincing and I’d love to understand what’s going on here. Those who are smugly calling them bad are wrong. For verification, a few things we could try:

– find the location where this could have been shot

– look into acct

– contact Cruz reps — Jane Lytvynenko (@JaneLytv) February 26, 2021

And this actually isn’t “*a lot* of work” for a state-sponsored intelligence organization to put together:

All of that of course involves knowing that we’re looking at a deepfake in the first place. It’s creepy and unsettling but it’s also important to echo some good points here. As Max points out, this would have been *a lot* of work. https://t.co/UNHh8I3UgQ — Jane Lytvynenko (@JaneLytv) February 26, 2021

Well, we ARE creeped out by how it’s being used already:

And, crucially, this is a one-off. Deepfakes are vastly used for targeted harassment of women. Full stop. If you want to be creeped out by this technology, be creeped out by how it’s already being used. More from Sam here: https://t.co/VXJHY6kDMc — Jane Lytvynenko (@JaneLytv) February 26, 2021

Um, yeah. “Pause, assess the vid, and look for more clues” is not how people use social media:

One more thing: When I talk about Deepfakes, I tell people to pay attention to the gut feeling that something’s off in a video. You might not be able to point out why you feel unsettled but you kinda just do. That’s a good time to pause, assess the vid, and look for more clues. — Jane Lytvynenko (@JaneLytv) February 26, 2021

It’s only a matter of time before this gets worse:

To date, #deepfakes technology has mainly targeted individuals, but there is a growing expectation that its increased availability will inevitably be used by organised crime against businesseshttps://t.co/44JfPhh1lX By @Westpac Bank with an interview to our CEO @GiorgioPatrini — Sensity (@sensityai) February 22, 2021

