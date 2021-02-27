https://noqreport.com/2021/02/27/wef-touted-lockdowns-for-quieting-cities-cleaning-air-then-they-realized-theyd-made-a-terrible-mistake/

Share the truth

Covid-19 lockdowns have absolutely decimated the world’s economy and are destroying our psyches. Business are closing permanently. Millions of jobs are being lost. Children are not getting properly educated while they’re being indoctrinated into a new world of face masks and social distancing. Depression, drug overdoses, and suicides are skyrocketing. But to the World Economic Forum and their supreme leader, Klaus Schwab, these challenges are acceptable because noise levels are down and air pollution has been temporarily lowered.

No, really. That’s the message that they portrayed in a recent video. But as they saw the reactions of the destitute and ruined, they quickly realized now may not be the best time to push their agenda so boldly. They took down the video. Here it is, preserved:

To be fair, nothing they’re saying is false. Cities really are quieter as fewer people travel and factories are shut down. The problem they neglect to address is that less travel and businesses closed are causing the masses to reach new levels of poverty as they’re forced to either accept whatever government dependency is presented to them or die.

It’s also true that the air was temporarily cleaner. But they did note the air quality has gone back to pre-pandemic levels already even as many businesses continue to remain closed. They didn’t mean for this to be a charge against climate change hysteria, but if something as dramatic as worldwide pandemic lockdowns didn’t make a dent in carbon emissions, what do they expect to make happen that will work better? It’s as if they’re unwittingly acknowledging that the only way to save the planet from their so-called “climate change catastrophe” is to shut everything down permanently. This would force the people into a new state of disarray unlike anything we’ve seen since Noah’s Flood, but hey, that was an environment-cleanser as well, right?

There are two possible reasons the WEF would put out this video. The most likely scenario is, unfortunately, that they wanted to test the waters for acceptance of their narrative. They released the video knowing they would take it down at some point. They would also know that the few who would then preserve the video are people who will never abide by their new world ordering agenda, so no harm and no foul. Put it out, see reactions, then pull it down once they’ve collected enough data.

The other option is the one most will likely believe in, though I do not. Most will think they’re just so detached from reality at the WEF that they simply didn’t realize the reaction would be negative. While I’ll acknowledge a small chance that this is the case, to me the most likely scenario is that they did it all on purpose. They’re too smart as an organization to make mistakes like this without a driving agenda that renders the mistake worthwhile.

Looks like Klaus Schwab’s WEF wanted to send another signal about his vision of our future. Lockdowns not only “work” for “pandemics,” but also as a “solution” to “climate change”. That backfired, hence they quickly deleted the disturbing Tweet and video. — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) February 27, 2021

As Legal Insurrection pointed out, they still have this “pandemic lockdowns are good for you” philosophy visible on their website:

However, the Work Economic Forum took the opportunity to share its excitement about findings from an international group of seismologists that measured a drop of up to 50% in so-called ambient noise generated by humans travelling and factories humming post-lockdowns.

Lockdowns significantly reduced human activity and its impact on the planet’s crust, leading to Earth’s quietest period in decades. Ambient noise generated by travelling and factories dropped by 50% to the lowest levels ever recorded. Lower background noise meant smaller earthquakes that would otherwise not have been observed, were detected. These smaller tremors allow scientists to understand the seismic threat of minor hazards, and help assess the probability of larger earthquakes.

Earth had its quietest period in decades during 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic significantly reduced human activity and its impact on the planet’s crust, according to scientists working on a global study.

And while the geologists were targeting the smaller earthquakes in their research, the Forum’s pre-release tweet summarized the study with a sweeping humanity-hating tweet only a group of global elites could dream up.

There’s one silver lining in all of this. The response was so brutal to their initial post that I’m certain they took it down much earlier than they’d hoped, assuming they were planning to take it down in the first place. Whether they knew it would get hit or not is secondary to the notion that the people’s aggressive reactions to their video as an eye-opener to both the WEF and to us. The Great Reset may be on the U.N.’s agenda as well as the Biden administration’s long-term roadmap, but today there are still plenty of people who will not be fooled by this type of propaganda.

If they planned to test the waters with the video, they learned the waters were not friendly to their agenda yet. If they were just idiots not realizing the video would get panned, then that bodes well for us. Either way, it’s worth a chuckle at their expense.

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share the truth

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

