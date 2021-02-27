https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/27/what-am-i-doing-here-president-biden-name-checks-rep-shirley-jackson-lee-during-texas-visit/

On Friday, long after temperatures in Texas had returned to normal, President Biden visited the disaster area to survey the damage done by the freak snowstorm that knocked out power for days. Sen. Ted Cruz had skipped out on the visit to attend CPAC in Orlando, but Biden listed the politicians on the ground there, such as Rep. “Shirley” Jackson-Lee.

“What am I doing here?” he asks, shuffling his index cards.

How is it racist to mispronounce Kamala but not racist to call Sheila Jackson-Lee Shirley?

