On Friday, long after temperatures in Texas had returned to normal, President Biden visited the disaster area to survey the damage done by the freak snowstorm that knocked out power for days. Sen. Ted Cruz had skipped out on the visit to attend CPAC in Orlando, but Biden listed the politicians on the ground there, such as Rep. “Shirley” Jackson-Lee.

“What am I doing here?” he asks, shuffling his index cards.

This guy is actually the @POTUS. — Adam James (OKEx Insights)🟧 (@Shasdam) February 27, 2021

This man doesn’t know one of the most prominent, obnoxious names in the Democrat party? “Shirley” Jackson Lee? They’re all terrified of this man and they can barely hide it. pic.twitter.com/f3pD1YV5tD — Chris Stigall (@ChrisStigall) February 27, 2021

I keep watching these things and hoping they didn’t actually happen… — Brian (@Unsharpened) February 27, 2021

The country voted for this in record numbers? I don’t think so — One Horse Pony (@JoeyAfterHours) February 27, 2021

When the earpiece cuts out and he’s left to his own devices… — Sassy Semite (@SassySemite) February 27, 2021

“What am I doing here?” When you figure it out let us know, cause we have no idea either lol — Chris (@Chris_Jenkins01) February 27, 2021

At least he doesn’t tweet mean things 🤦‍♂️😅🙄 lol… — Tony Curiale (@FireApparelNY) February 27, 2021

This guy is Commander in Chief. I as an official Marine Corps Enlistee, will be taking orders from this man right here within only a few months. Good God what is happening and what did we do to deserve this? — Reagan (@reagandehon76) February 27, 2021

Crinnnnnnnnnnge — Blake Hardwood (@RightPedalDown) February 27, 2021

“what am I doing here” 😂 — Dopeddup (@Quick_Smoke) February 27, 2021

I can’t even watch the whole thing. Terrible! — There is no hell in this Michele 🙏🇺🇸 (@Toastymarshmell) February 27, 2021

When you don’t like the guy and still cringe for him, then you know it’s bad 😮😐 — Gareth Martin (@garethEmartin) February 27, 2021

Most popular presidential candidate ever…. — Guitarwolf (@peter_cappel) February 27, 2021

Wow. Just wow. Kamala is already picking out drapery.#NoRefunds — David Elam (@davidelam871e) February 27, 2021

How is it racist to mispronounce Kamala but not racist to call Sheila Jackson-Lee Shirley?

There’s a special place in hell for the people that promoted him as a viable presidential candidate. — Simply_Carol (@JustCarol___) February 27, 2021

“What am I doing here?” Well, we’re all thinking the same thing Joe! — American Deplorable (@BrianEvansSays) February 27, 2021

