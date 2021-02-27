https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/boss-dr-jill-jumps-answer-question-joe-biden-speaks-warehousing-migrant-children-tents/

Dr. Jill Biden jumped in to answer a reporter’s question to Joe Biden during an interview with Univision on Friday about the treatment of migrant children and the open borders Biden administration reopening a child migrant detention center once used by the Trump administration to handle a surge of thousands of child migrants illegally pouring over the border in response to Biden reversing Trump’s policy of not allowing unaccompanied minors into the country. Univision reporter Ilia Calderon asked specifically about a report the children would placed in tents.

Video posted by MRC Latino shows Jill Biden cutting off Joe Biden as he speaks so she could give a better answer than the stock answer he was giving. Joe Biden also stumbled during his answer as he tried to avoid saying “Trump.”

lots to unpack in this 1-minute clip from @UniNoticias:

1. Biden suggests he’s merely reopening Trump’s detention center

2. Co-president Jill Biden’s cut-in 👀👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/7SWgYu0THq — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) February 26, 2021

TRENDING: Ignored by Fake News Media: Joe Biden Is Completely LOST in Texas Even with His Handler in Tow (VIDEO)

Joe Biden: “Right now there’s thousands of unaccompanied children coming across the border. In Texas they opened up one, one that was a former uh, one used in the, in the administration, the last administration. Our hope and expectation is that won’t stay open very long, that we’ll be able to provide for every kid who comes across the border safely to be housed in a facility that is licensed…”

Jill Biden: “And this administration is doing it in a humane way. And that’s really important. I mean we want to make sure that these children are safe, that they get mental health services, they get physical health services, they get education.”

This version of the interview shows that Univision edited out Biden fumbling at the start of his answer with Jill correcting him and also Biden saying his goal is to unite illegal alien migrant children with their families already in the U.S. In other words, making the Biden administration a complicit partner in the trafficking of migrant children.

Joe Biden, “Well, what I can confirm is there’s over seventy th…, right, right now there’s thousands of immigrants, uh, thousands of unaccompanied children coming across the border. We’ve been able to place a significant number of ’em in, in licensed facilities throughout the country..”

Jill Biden, “Shelters.”

Joe Biden, “…shelters throughout the country. But what happened is in Texas they opened up one. One that was a former uh, one used in the, in the administration, the last administration. Our hope and expectation is that won’t stay open very long, that we’ll be able to provide for every kid who comes across the border safely to be housed in a facility that is licensed. And, and what we’re trying to do and we have literally hundreds of people doing now, connect then with families in this country. Get them to the families that they, that they came to see or they’re looking for. And we’ve already connected thousands of them that way. And so that’s what, that’s our, our hope is to unite these children with families while they wait to have a hearing.”

Jill Biden, “”And this administration is doing it in a humane way. And that’s really important. I mean we want to make sure that these children are safe, that they get mental health services, they get physical health services, they get education. So we are really concerned about these children.”

Transcriptions by TGP.

It is telling that neither Biden discourages families from sending their children on the treacherous journey to the U.S. Mexico border. In fact their comments read like an open invitation, ‘Send your kids to Uncle Sugar. We’ll take better care of them than you can and deliver them to their relatives in the U.S. at no cost to you!’

Indeed, the Biden administration is treating illegal border crossing children much better than poor American kids. This statement issued Monday by the Biden administration’s HHS on the reopened camp for migrant children says they will be given housing, meals, mental and physical healthcare, classroom education, recreation, lawyers and, ironically, protection by off-duty police officers from illegal entrants to the camp.

Excerpts:

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is responsible for the temporary care of unaccompanied children (UC) referred by immigration officials to the HHS Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR). During the COVID-19 pandemic, HHS has prioritized safety by modifying operations in accordance with CDC guidelines, which include quarantining and testing newly arrived children, and adhering to social distancing principles in ORR care-provider facilities. With increasing numbers of UC being referred to ORR and additional space requirements needed for COVID-19 mitigation strategies, ORR must take the prudent steps to increase the number of shelter beds available and minimize the time children are in CBP custody. Though ORR has worked to build up its licensed bed capacity and currently funds over 13,200 licensed beds (the highest in the program’s history), the COVID-19 pandemic has created conditions that have limited placement at ORR’s licensed shelter facilities. As such, and based on past experiences, HHS has reactivated the temporary Influx Care Facility (ICF) in Carrizo Springs, Texas, for the placement and care of UC as necessary and required by law. On February 22, 2021, the first UC arrived safely and were welcomed by staff. Initially activated in early June 2019, the ICF has remained unoccupied and on warm status since late July 2019. The Carrizo Springs ICF capacity is available for children (age 13-17) who are medically cleared and have completed routine COVID-19 intake quarantine. Initially, the Carrizo Springs ICF will accommodate approximately 700 children in hard-sided structures. Additional semi-permanent (soft-sided) capacity may be added if necessary. However, ORR continues to prioritize UC placement in hard-sided structures over semi-permanent structures. The use of influx capacity is a necessary action to ensure ORR’s ability to accept UC referrals from CBP promptly. BCFS Health and Human Services’ Emergency Management Division (EMD) – a nationally recognized, non-profit emergency management and response organization – operates all components of shelter operations at the facility. Additionally, ORR works in close coordination with local officials on the security and safety of the children and community. ORR plans to offer facility visits for elected officials, media, and key stakeholders once access can be granted safely, recognizing COVID-19 restrictions and recommendations. ORR currently has a public information officer located at Carrizo Springs to interact with the media and community members. It is important to note that as soon as children enter ORR care, they are put in contact with their parents, guardians, or relatives, and the process of finding a suitable sponsor begins. The vast majority of sponsors are a parent or a close family relative living in the United States. While ORR programs are determining whether an individual is an appropriate sponsor, UC are provided age-appropriate care and wraparound services in one of the approximately 200 facilities and programs in 21 states in the care-provider network. As of February 18, 2021, there are approximately 6,800 UC in ORR care. At the end of January 2021, the system-wide length of care for those discharged from our shelters is 42 days. ORR is working to reduce the length of care further and alleviate capacity issues in ways that do not jeopardize the children’s safety or welfare. HHS continues to assess shelter options to reduce reliance on ICFs. Unaccompanied Children (UC) at Carrizo Springs ICF: The task of assigning each child to the most appropriate shelter is complex and done with great care. The Carrizo Springs ICF is a self-sufficient site, and youth do not utilize local resources. The site is equipped with full EMS and fire service capabilities. UC remain under staff supervision at all times. Direct care staff fluent in Spanish are on site. Additionally, there are onsite 24/7 translation services for UC who are non-Spanish speaking, if needed. There are 8 buildings that have bedrooms in 14 suites, and each suite sleeps eight children for a total of 112 per building. There is one additional building that has two wings to accommodate an additional 56 children with two beds per room. Dorms are either male or female. There is a daily schedule that includes breakfast, lunch, dinner, classroom education, and recreation. Each child has a plan for case management, visits with mental health clinicians and lawyers. Health care, mental health care, and general child welfare services are available 24/7… …UC Legal Services at Carrizo Springs ICF: All UC receive a Know Your Rights presentation and an individual legal screening within 7-10 days of admission into ORR care. Legal services will be provided to UC at Carrizo Springs in the same way that all UC in permanent shelters receive them. Children who have to attend immigration court while in ORR care have an attorney to provide representation either as the UC’s attorney of record or as a Friend of the Court. UC Educational Services at Carrizo Springs ICF: Youth at the Carrizo Springs ICF receive educational services as part of their daily structure, but do not attend local public schools. Each youth receives a General Assessment Test to evaluate proper academic placement. The evaluation focuses on three major fields: Spanish, English, and Mathematics. While youth attend class in a physical classroom, for the time being, teachers are providing live, virtual instruction – like many schools during the COVID-19 pandemic. Youth are engaged and communicate directly with their teachers and teacher aides, providing one-on-one assistance as needed. An on-site certified principal conducts classroom rounds to ensure successful delivery of services and overall compliance. Each certified teacher is bilingual in English and Spanish, holds a bachelor’s degree, and has a clean criminal background check. UC Security at Carrizo Springs ICF: Off-duty law enforcement officers are utilized to maintain site security from outside entities. Security personnel do not guard youth, nor do they have any interaction with the minors…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

