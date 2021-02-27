https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/within-40-days-biden-inauguration-terrorists-kidnap-another-317-school-girls-nigeria/

Nigerian Chibok girls after their kidnapping in 2014 in Nigeria.

The joys of liberal foreign diplomacy.

It’s been not even 40 days since Joe Biden was inaugurated on January 20, 2021.

ISIS is back to their beheadings.

The US is dropping bombs in Syria.

Iran is bombing US bases in Iraq.

And the Muslims are kidnapping girls in Nigeria.

Another 317 school girls were abducted in northern Nigeria on Friday.

Reuters reported:

Unidentified gunmen seized 317 schoolgirls in northwest Nigeria on Friday, police said, the second such kidnapping in little over a week in a region increasingly targeted by militants.

School kidnappings, first practised by jihadist groups Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province, have become endemic around the increasingly lawless north, to the anguish of families and frustration of Nigeria’s government and armed forces. Police in Zamfara state, where the latest attack took place, said they had begun search-and-rescue operations with the army to find the “armed bandits” who took the girls at Government Girls Science Secondary School in the town of Jangebe. Zamfara’s information commissioner, Sulaiman Tanau Anka, said the assailants came in firing sporadically during the 1am raid. “Information available to me said they came with vehicles and moved the students, they also moved some on foot,” he said… …Perhaps the most notorious kidnapping in recent years was when Boko Haram militants abducted 276 schoolgirls from the town of Chibok in Borno state in April 2014. The incident drew widespread global attention.

Isn’t it time for another good Michelle Obama tweet to shame the terrorists but accomplishes nothing?

