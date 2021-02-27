https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/women-democrat-party-strangely-silent-andrew-cuomo-sexual-harassment-scandal/

High ranking women of the Democrat party are conspicuously silent about the sexual harassment scandal engulfing New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

What happened to me too? What happened to believe all women? Where are the woman Democrats who shrieked about all of this during the Kavanaugh hearings? Was it all just for show? Was it all just about politics?

It sure looks that way.

The New York Post reports:

TRENDING: BREAKING: John Durham Resigns as US Attorney – Effective February 28th — Before Biden AG Takes Office

Leading Democratic women silent on Gov. Cuomo’s sexual harassment scandal Leading female Democratic pols largely stayed silent Thursday on the sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo — even though some have been outspoken on the subject in the past. Vice President Kamala Harris was among the elected officials who didn’t respond to requests for comment on the claims made by former Cuomo aide Lindsey Boylan. Harris had notably called on Democrat Al Franken of Minnesota to resign in 2017 when she was a senate colleague from California. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and the usually voluble Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-The Bronx, Queens) were also mum following inquiries from The Post. Former New York senator and failed 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton didn’t respond to a similar request for comment, Fox News reported. During a conference call with reporters Thursday afternoon, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said she hadn’t read Boylan’s allegations.

It’s almost like the whole MeToo thing was really just a cynical political move.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is a sexual predator. Yet Kamala Harris is silent. Nancy Pelosi is silent. AOC is silent. Elizabeth Warren is silent. Kirsten Gillibrand is silent. I guess #MeToo only counts if the accused is a Republican. — Camryn Kinsey (@camrynbaylee) February 25, 2021

Media darling Governor Cuomo has been full-on #MeToo‘d by a former staffer… Wonder if CNN will get his brother to interview him about this 🤔 https://t.co/P3fOQ1TMTd — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) February 24, 2021

How pathetic -liberals refuse to even consider allegations of sexual harassment by a bully lying Governor because he’s a democrat‼️ What happened to #metoo??https://t.co/y8XhKdiBAO — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) February 25, 2021

Democrats are giving Cuomo a pass because he is a Democrat. It’s obvious.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

