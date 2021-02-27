https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/27/you-dont-have-to-do-this-liberal-boycotter-sleeping-giants-tells-hasbro-it-didnt-need-to-clarify-whats-happening-to-potato-head/

You’re probably aware of the Sleeping Giants Twitter account, which the Daily Caller in 2017 tracked to a San Francisco-based ad copywriter named Matt Rivitz. Liberals look to Rivitz to tell them whom to boycott; usually, the usual suspects such as Fox News hosts. We just covered Sleeping Giants earlier this month, as they had painted a target on the web host that had picked up Parler after Amazon kicked the Twitter alternative off its servers.

You also likely heard this week about Potato Head, Hasbro’s rebranding effort for its popular kids’ toy. Hasbro said the toys would now be sold under the genderless name Potato Head, and a vice president for the company said, “Kids want to be able to represent their own experiences. The way the brand currently exists—with the ‘Mr.’ and ‘Mrs.’—is limiting when it comes to both gender identity and family structure.”

After the story caught fire in the media, with the Associated Press announcing that “Mr. Potato Head is no longer a mister,” Hasbro issued a tweet assuring consumers that Mr. and Mrs. Potato head weren’t going anywhere.

Hold that Tot – your main spud, MR. POTATO HEAD isn’t going anywhere! While it was announced today that the POTATO HEAD brand name & logo are dropping the ‘MR.’ I yam proud to confirm that MR. & MRS. POTATO HEAD aren’t going anywhere and will remain MR. & MRS. POTATO HEAD pic.twitter.com/6I84KrxOLQ — Hasbro (@Hasbro) February 25, 2021

This statement came as a disappointment to Sleeping Giants.

You don’t have to do this. — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) February 25, 2021

They can do whatever they want, it’s their product — Samwinchester50 (@SamWin50) February 25, 2021

They are a private company they can do what they want, if you’re not happy build your own toy company. — William Kilgore Jr (@W_Kilgore_Jr) February 26, 2021

Or check with David Hogg to see if he’s interested in starting a progressive toy company to go with his progressive pillow.

“You don’t have to do this.” Yes …to be a sane member of the community at large …yes they do. — Tw Hess (@sleeper_54) February 25, 2021

Actually, they do. It would immediately kill the “Potato Head” brand in the eyes of everyday Americans. You know, the people who would actually buy the product? — Failed King (@Failed_Kings) February 25, 2021

Isn’t this account dedicated into pressuring businesses to make these types of insane decisions? — Chase (@chasehealy) February 25, 2021

Yup, @slpng_giants is cancel culture central. They claim the moral high ground in every situation. — Rich O’Toole (@Rich_OToole) February 25, 2021

Can we just cancel @slpng_giants? — Grey’s Black Hair (@GreysBlackHair) February 26, 2021

Crying already? Your whole persecutions scheme will ultimately fail. It is just a matter of time. — Eduardo Vieira (@eduardoafvieira) February 26, 2021

But they did, stop trying to bully people into your insane identity politics.

You types don’t spend money, i don’t understand why anyone listens to you. — TradingWyck (@PunishedWyck) February 26, 2021

you hold no societal value. — Umpty MaDoo (@UmptyMaDoo) February 26, 2021

why are you on the wrong side of every argument pic.twitter.com/4wg9Wx3dEo — Dr. Kevin NESARA (@kevinnass11) February 26, 2021

Free country so why not? — Geoff (@GeoffHiffington) February 26, 2021

Have to do what? Leave it exactly as it was? — e (@L30545988) February 26, 2021

Once again Sleeping Giants telling corporations what they “have to do” and don’t have to do.

