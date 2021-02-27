https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/27/you-dont-have-to-do-this-liberal-boycotter-sleeping-giants-tells-hasbro-it-didnt-need-to-clarify-whats-happening-to-potato-head/

You’re probably aware of the Sleeping Giants Twitter account, which the Daily Caller in 2017 tracked to a San Francisco-based ad copywriter named Matt Rivitz. Liberals look to Rivitz to tell them whom to boycott; usually, the usual suspects such as Fox News hosts. We just covered Sleeping Giants earlier this month, as they had painted a target on the web host that had picked up Parler after Amazon kicked the Twitter alternative off its servers.

You also likely heard this week about Potato Head, Hasbro’s rebranding effort for its popular kids’ toy. Hasbro said the toys would now be sold under the genderless name Potato Head, and a vice president for the company said, “Kids want to be able to represent their own experiences. The way the brand currently exists—with the ‘Mr.’ and ‘Mrs.’—is limiting when it comes to both gender identity and family structure.”

After the story caught fire in the media, with the Associated Press announcing that “Mr. Potato Head is no longer a mister,” Hasbro issued a tweet assuring consumers that Mr. and Mrs. Potato head weren’t going anywhere.

This statement came as a disappointment to Sleeping Giants.

Or check with David Hogg to see if he’s interested in starting a progressive toy company to go with his progressive pillow.

Once again Sleeping Giants telling corporations what they “have to do” and don’t have to do.

