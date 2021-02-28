https://twitchy.com/jacobb-38/2021/02/28/a-reliable-political-barometer-ben-jacobs-adds-historical-context-to-the-cpac-straw-poll-results/

Former President Trump received 55 percent of the support in CPAC’s annual straw poll of potential political standard-bearers. As Ben Jacobs points out, Trump is one of five others to have topped that list more than once.

Here are several other notes of context from Jacobs about the CPAC straw poll.

All of that reaffirms to us that a straw poll taken in February is worth nothing more in the broader political landscape than a straw poll taken in February. Nevertheless, the CPAC straw polls nearly always provide a jumping-off point for discussions about which potential candidate(s) conservative support will coalesce behind in a future election.

