Shameless Hollywood hack Tina Fey, who owes her career to smearing Republican politicians, says there will be no political jokes at the Golden Globes this year.

This announcement was only made because Joe Biden and his handler are in the White House today.

If President Trump was in office it would be guns blazing! These leftist hacks aren’t fooling anyone.

The US has a president who can’t find his way to the bathroom at night but Hollywood will ignore his dementia — following the lead of the mainstream media.

These leftists are not fooling anyone.

No more “Political” Jokes @ Golden Globes, because Senile Alzheimer Joe Beijing Biden is the biggest Joke ever, and the Whole World know it! :o( Tina Fey Says Golden Globes Will Be Politics Free For Once… https://t.co/KooxecF1iu via @weaselzippers — TFeech (@TFeech) February 28, 2021

Tina Fey says no politics at Golden Globes tonight Wish they would have said that during Trump’s presidency Bunch of Dem sycophants!#BoycottGoldenGlobes#HollywoodHypocrisy — Maria (@Stingaree88) February 28, 2021

All of a sudden… Tina Fey promises a politics-free Golden Globes https://t.co/ScysrxvinT via @pagesix — Jimmy Salford (@1Fubar) February 28, 2021

