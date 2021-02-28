https://www.dailywire.com/news/alyssa-milano-calls-cpac-attendees-nazis-floats-conspiracy-about-stage-targets-hotel-chain-for-hosting-event

Actress Alyssa Milano has accused conservative organizers of the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) of intentionally setting up the stage to reflect Nazi symbolism.

The left-wing activist also targeted hotel chain Hyatt for hosting the conservative event, and called conservatives in attendance “Nazis.”

In an Instagram post published Saturday, Milano posted side-by-side shots of the CPAC stage and Nazi symbolism known as the Odal Rune.

“This is the stage at CPAC. THEY’RE NOT EVEN TRYING TO HIDE IT ANYMORE,” Milano captioned the images. “[Hyatt], this is what’s happening in your building. [Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), you stood on this stage.”

The conspiracy was pushed by numerous leftists online, who may have influenced Milano.

Here are a few:

The #CPAC stage is designed to be a rune used by the Nazis. Curious if @Hyatt is okay with Nazi symbols being used on their properties like this? pic.twitter.com/D0332vKKoN — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) February 27, 2021

A short thread on #CPAC2021‘s unusual stage, which is clearly in the shape of a well known Nazi symbol. It is also a symbol in use today by American extremists. Matt Schlapp and the CPAC leadership need to explain how this could have happened. https://t.co/TW9r8JXY9q — Simon Rosenberg (@SimonWDC) February 27, 2021

And by “resembles,” I mean “is identical to.” — Ilyse Hogue (@ilyseh) February 27, 2021

Lead organizer of CPAC Matt Schlapp called the suggestions from Milano and others “outrageous and slanderous.”

“Stage design conspiracies are outrageous and slanderous,” Schlapp posted to Twitter on Saturday. “We have a long standing commitment to the Jewish community. Cancel culture extremists must address antisemitism within their own ranks.”

“CPAC proudly stands with our Jewish allies, including those speaking from this stage,” he added.

Stage design conspiracies are outrageous and slanderous. We have a long standing commitment to the Jewish community. Cancel culture extremists must address antisemitism within their own ranks. CPAC proudly stands with our Jewish allies, including those speaking from this stage. — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) February 27, 2021

Following the attacks from the Left against the Hyatt, the hotel chain underscored their commitment to being “inclusive,” while noting that individuals and organizations have a right “to peacefully express their views.”

“We take pride in operating a highly inclusive environment and we believe that the facilitation of gatherings is a central element of what we do as a hospitality company,” said a Hyatt spokesperson in a statement.

“We believe in the right of individuals and organizations to peacefully express their views, independent of the degree to which the perspectives of those hosting meetings and events at our hotels align with ours,” they added. “Our own values support a culture that is characterized by empathy, respect and diversity of opinions and backgrounds, and we strive to bring this to light through what we do and how we engage with those in our care.”

Milano claimed the hotel allowing conservatives a space to gather was akin to them being “totally fine hosting Nazis,” and called for a boycott of the Hyatt.

“In other words, [Hyatt] is totally fine hosting Nazis,” she wrote. “#CPAC #boycottHYATT #QPAC2021.”

Following Milano’s post likening conservatives to Nazis, Ellie Cohanim, who formerly served as U.S. Deputy Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism, blasted the actress and others like her for “engaging in Holocaust denialism.”

“All those who use the word ‘Nazi’ to describe their political opponents are engaging in Holocaust denialism,” wrote Cohanim in a tweet published Sunday. “The Nazis systematically murdered 6 million Jews. Fools like [Alyssa Milano] are belittling the attempted genocide of #Jews and the memory of the 6 million.”

All those who use the word “Nazi” to describe their political opponents are engaging in Holocaust denialism. The Nazis systematically murdered 6 million Jews. Fools like @Alyssa_Milano are belittling the attempted genocide of #Jews and the memory of the 6 million. https://t.co/W60ZFHFyBg — Ellie Cohanim (@elliecohanim) February 28, 2021

Earlier this month, actress Gina Carano, an open conservative, was fired from her standout role on Disney+’s “The Mandalorian” ostensibly for making a Nazi comparison. The post, notably, did not compare the current political climate to Nazi Germany, but instead cautioned against political division.

