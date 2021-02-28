http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/O_FJLw_SQsQ/

An anonymous man who identified himself as the “COVID Bandit” gave each employee at a Denver, Colorado, steakhouse $200.

The man, who dined at the restaurant Guard and Grace on Saturday, gave out a total of $6,800 in tips.

“Who the heck is this COVID BANDIT??!!” owner Troy Guard wrote on Facebook of his restaurant at 1801 California Street.

“Whoever this person is …, thank you so much for your act of kindness and your sincere genuine caring thoughtfulness you just bestowed on our Guard and Grace staff,” Guard added.

Based on the message and the smiley face, it appears the “COVID Bandit” could be the same person who left another large tip at the Notchtop Bakery & Cafe, also in Denver, last month.

He wrote a message, “COVID Sucks!” along with the tip.

Colorado has seen its fair share of generous tippers, some just within the past week alone.

On Friday, an anonymous tipper who wanted to celebrate a big merger for his company left a $5,000 tip at a Colorado tavern. He also paid for everyone’s bar tab, which added up to nearly $7,000.

