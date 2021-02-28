https://100percentfedup.com/biden-regime-plans-to-open-another-tent-facility-soft-sided-cages-to-deal-with-massive-influx-of-uninvited-illegal-aliens/

The Biden regime is opening a new tent facility in Texas to hold illegal aliens crossing the border, as officials desperately scramble to deal with the combination of increasing migrants and challenges of the Chinese Coronavirus.

The facility is being opened in Eagle Pass, Texas, in the Del Rio sector, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to Fox News. The “soft-sided facility” is being set up in addition to a similar 185,000-square-foot site in Donna, Texas, that was opened at the beginning of the month.

The facilities, run by Customs and Border Protection, are different from a center in Carrizo Springs, which was recently reactivated to deal solely with unaccompanied children (UACs) and is run by Health and Human Services.

The number of unaccompanied minors who have illegally entered the country has grown to 300 per day.

VIDEO: The Biden administration readies to open a second tent facility for migrants on the Texas border (CNN) pic.twitter.com/PXCPxgMovH — WDBJ7 (@WDBJ7) February 27, 2021

In a statement, Customs and Border Protection said it was building the facility to “help accommodate migrants in our custody”:

In a statement, Customs and Border Protection said it was building the facility to "help accommodate migrants in our custody":

"There have always been fluctuations in the number of individuals we encounter at the border, and we continue to adapt accordingly," the statement said. "Since April 2020, CBP has seen an increase in border encounters from the Western Hemisphere due to worsening economic conditions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters impacting the area."

No social distancing necessary when crossing the border from Mexico to the US. That rule only applies to US citizens eating in restaurants owned by US citizens.

The planning for the facility was revealed on Thursday by The Washington Post, which cited three Department of Homeland Security officials.

‘CBP is currently constructing a soft-sided facility in Eagle Pass, TX to help accommodate migrants in our custody,’ Customs and Border Protection said in a statement. ‘There have always been fluctuations in the number of individuals we encounter at the border, and we continue to adapt accordingly.

The Biden admin is setting up tent facilities for unaccompanied migrant children all over Texas, dismantling the Trump admin’s border policies, and pushing an amnesty bill in Congress. So of course there’s a migrant crisis, and it’s about it get much worse. https://t.co/0GLYToyQmU — John Daniel Davidson (@johnddavidson) February 28, 2021

Record numbers of immigrants are crossing the US-Mexico border – mainly children and teenagers without parents – prompting the Biden administration to reopen shelters to hold the children until they can be placed with a guardian.

Biden has overturned many of PresidentTrump’s immigration policies with a swipe of his executive pen when he became president – including reversing Trump’s policy of expelling minors who arrive without their parents.

The Biden administration has ended the construction of the wall at the southern border and has started to let in migrants kept in Mexico under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP).

Immigrants coming across the border who are infected with COVID…no big deal…

The Biden administration is also under pressure from radical, left-wing activists to end Title 42 restrictions that allow for migrants to be quickly returned to their country of last origin due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Numerous GOP lawmakers accused the administration this week of creating a humanitarian crisis at the border by adopting a radical agenda.

“The far left’s insistence on undermining American sovereignty by erasing our nation’s borders is dangerous under normal circumstances,” the letter, signed by 19 House Republicans led by Rep. Jim Banks, said. “Your administration’s adoption of the far left’s immigration agenda is creating a new humanitarian crisis at the border by attracting droves of men, women and children.”

.@mercedesschlapp and @ChrisLandauUSA discuss how President Trump was able to get the help of Mexico to protect the southern border. #CPAC2021 #AmericaUnCanceled pic.twitter.com/f5vj09eDhL — CPAC 2021 (@CPAC) February 27, 2021

