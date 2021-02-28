http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/EgxBCl87xlk/

Although it has been only a month since President Joe Biden was sworn into office, he has signed a flurry of executive orders, some of which pertain to the United States’ relationship with China, according to Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN).

During an interview with Mobile, AL radio’s FM Talk 106.5, Blackburn criticized those policies and noted that China has yet to take responsibility for the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They should be held accountable because when you look at the executive orders Joe Biden has done — he has done executive orders that favor the Communist Chinese instead of favoring the American people,” she said. “So, you say, ‘Hey wait a minute — Canada’s crude [oil] is now going to go to the Communist Chinese instead of going in a pipeline down to the Gulf Coast, and get into Louisiana and be refined, and then it would be there for people in Alabama and Mississippi and Louisiana and Texas, and all around for people to be able to use?

“You have to say, ‘Why are they doing this? Why would you allow Huawei and their technology back into our country?’ Blackburn continued. “You have to hold the Communist Chinese responsible for what they are doing with COVID. And they still haven’t admitted they sent us this virus. They’ve taken our jobs, and now they’re trying to dominate the globe. And we need to hold them to account.”

