https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/breaking-trump-says-may-just-beat-democrats-third-time/

Former President Donald Trump heavily implied that he will be running in 2024 early in his CPAC speech on Sunday.

Alluding to the election being rigged, Trump said, “who knows. I may decide to beat them for a third time, okay?“

The entire crowd burst into a standing ovation of loud cheers, hugs, and high fives as soon as the words came out of his mouth.

TRUMP: “Who knows? I may even decide to beat them for a third time, okay?” pic.twitter.com/0tMnejIe12 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 28, 2021

TRENDING: IT’S HAPPENING! President Donald Trump Live at CPAC 2021 at 3:40 PM ET — LIVESTREAM via RSBN Channel

Trump also tore into Joe Biden, saying that in one month we went from America First to America Last with his awful immigration policies.

Of course, the statement caused the Democrats to go absolutely nuts on Twitter, pushing their “big lie” talking point. It was used in so many tweets that it almost seemed… orchestrated.

Ironic, isn’t it, that the people who pushed Russiagate for years would try to name something else “the big lie”?

Trump’s insurrection is the culmination of an antipresidency and beginning of an insurgency bein run in exile by trump. He isn’t a politician. He’s a problem to solve. A persistent threat predicated on the big lie that he never lost the election and is rightfully entitled to rule — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) February 28, 2021

Trump still peddling the Big Lie that underlay the murderous insurrection he incited at the Capitol. People died because of him. https://t.co/D7dstCk4CK — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) February 28, 2021

In his first public appearance after leaving office, former President Trump continued to spread his “big lie” after losing the 2020 election, spread medical misinformation, engendered racial stigma to COVID-19, @ directed hatred toward the press & xenophobia towards immigrants. — Alex Howard (@digiphile) February 28, 2021

“Actually, as you know, they just lost the White House,” Trump falsely says, promoting the Big Lie. Biden won the election. Then he teases a 2024 run. “I may even decide to beat them for a third time, okay?” — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) February 28, 2021

WATCH HIS FULL REMARKS HERE:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

