Former President Donald Trump heavily implied that he will be running in 2024 early in his CPAC speech on Sunday.

Alluding to the election being rigged, Trump said, “who knows. I may decide to beat them for a third time, okay?

The entire crowd burst into a standing ovation of loud cheers, hugs, and high fives as soon as the words came out of his mouth.

Trump also tore into Joe Biden, saying that in one month we went from America First to America Last with his awful immigration policies.

Of course, the statement caused the Democrats to go absolutely nuts on Twitter, pushing their “big lie” talking point. It was used in so many tweets that it almost seemed… orchestrated.

Ironic, isn’t it, that the people who pushed Russiagate for years would try to name something else “the big lie”?

WATCH HIS FULL REMARKS HERE:

