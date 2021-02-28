https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/28/busted-berkeley-teachers-union-president-caught-dropping-his-child-off-for-in-person-private-preschool/

Matt Meyer, president of the Berkeley Federation of Teachers, was busted dropping his child off for in-person preschool after leading efforts to keep schools closed until teachers are vaccinated and other safety measures put in place:

“Why is it safe for him but not the rest of [Berkeley Unified School District] families?”:

What a damn hypocrite:

Yes, this is a very good question: “How long has Matt Meyer’s daughter been attending in-person private school?”:

Just resign, Matt.

