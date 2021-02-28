https://www.theepochtimes.com/california-gov-newsom-accused-of-breaking-indoor-dinning-rules-again_3714473.html

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has been accused of violating his own public health restrictions for a second time after he allegedly ate inside a restaurant in a county where indoor dining is not allowed.

The Democratic governor on Saturday posted to his TikTok account a video that aimed to educate Californians about checking their CCP virus vaccine eligibility. The video, which featured himself and comedian George Lopez, appeared to be taken inside the Los Amigos restaurant in Fresno, where restaurants and bars are ordered to cease indoor services.

A spokesperson for Newsom told Fox News he was there to meet with the restaurant’s owners who received a relief grant and did not dine at the restaurant. However, people on social media noticed that the governor appeared to be in front of a table with food and drinks, and that he allegedly stayed inside the restaurant for over an hour.

Newsom’s critics also pointed to a separate video posted to the Los Amigos restaurant’s Facebook page, in which Lopez was endorsing the restaurant’s food.

Newsom was previously caught breaking his own indoor dining ban in November 2020 when he celebrated a birthday for a longtime aide at the prestigious $350-per-person French Laundry restaurant in Napa. Following intense backlash, Newsom apologized and admitted that the dinner party was a “bad mistake.”

“I should have stood up and … drove back to my house,” Newsom said at that time. “The spirit of what I’m preaching all the time was contradicted, and I’ve got to own that. And so I want to apologize to you, because I need to preach and practice, not just preach and not practice.”

The French Laundry incident has weakened public support for Newsom’s handling of the CCP virus pandemic and fueled an effort to force the governor into a recall election. Organizers of the recall movement recently announced that they’ve collected over 1.8 million signatures, far more than the 1.5 million they needed before the Mar. 17 deadline, although a portion of the signatures may not be deemed valid.

If the recall effort gets all the needed signatures, two questions will be added to the ballot in an election that will take place near the end of this year. The ballot will ask voters if they want to recall the governor, and who should replace him in that case. Hundreds of candidates could be on the list, since California doesn’t place a cap on the number of candidates for recalls, and a candidate only needs a relative majority to win.

