A California teachers union president who has opposed reopening public school over COVID health-safety concerns was recently seen on video dropping off daughter off at a private preschool.

The video was posted on Twitter by the group GuerillaMomz on Feb. 27. The video shows Matt Meyer, president of the Berkley Federation of Teachers, dropping off his daughter at the school.

“Meet Matt Meyer. A white man with dreads and president of the local teachers’ union. He’s been saying it is unsafe for *your kid* to be back at school, all the while dropping his kid off at private school,” the group writes on the post.

Meyer said in a statement on Monday to Fox News Channel that there are “no public options for kids her age.”

She also argued there’s a difference between small private schools and large public schools like the ones he represents.

The Berkley Unified School District reached an agreement with the Berkley Federation of Teachers on Feb 16 to reopen schools in March and April, provided that staff members receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

