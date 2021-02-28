https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/540882-cassidy-trump-wont-be-gop-nominee-in-2024

Sen. Bill CassidyBill CassidySunday shows preview: 2024 hopefuls gather at CPAC; House passes coronavirus relief; vaccine effort continues Republicans see Becerra as next target in confirmation wars Overnight Health Care: Johnson & Johnson vaccine safe, effective in FDA analysis | 3-4 million doses coming next week | White House to send out 25 million masks MORE (R-La.) predicted Sunday that former President Trump Donald TrumpNoem touts South Dakota coronavirus response, knocks lockdowns in CPAC speech On The Trail: Cuomo and Newsom — a story of two embattled governors McCarthy: ‘I would bet my house’ GOP takes back lower chamber in 2022 MORE would not be the party’s nominee for president in 2024, pointing to the number of seats lost by Republicans in the House and Senate over the four years Trump was in office.

Speaking with CNN’s Dana Bash Dana BashTexas Republican criticizes Cruz for Cancun trip: ‘When a crisis hits my state, I’m there’ Fauci: ‘Possible’ Americans will need to wear masks into 2022 Progressive caucus chair: I think minimum wage will be included in COVID-19 aid package MORE on “State of the Union,” Cassidy was asked several times whether he would support Trump should he run in 2024 or back him if he wins the GOP nomination, as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellThe bizarre back story of the filibuster The Bible’s wisdom about addressing our political tribalism Democrats don’t trust GOP on 1/6 commission: ‘These people are dangerous’ MORE (R-Ky.) said he would last week.

“That’s a theoretical that I don’t think will come to pass,” Cassidy responded, adding, “I don’t mean to duck, but the truth is you could ask me [about] a lot of people, if they are fit. Point is, I don’t think he’ll be our nominee.”

“Political campaigns are about winning,” the senator added before pointing to the loss of GOP control of the House, Senate and White House under the former president.

“That has not happened in a single four years under a president since Herbert Hoover,” Cassidy said.

Asked about Trump’s strength in the Republican Party, as evidenced by the parade of pro-Trump speakers at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) this weekend, Cassidy dismissed the possibility that Trump still controlled the GOP.

“CPAC is not the entirety of the Republican Party,” he said while arguing that the GOP should focus less on personalities and more on speaking to 2016 Trump supporters who flipped to vote for President Biden Joe BidenNoem touts South Dakota coronavirus response, knocks lockdowns in CPAC speech On The Trail: Cuomo and Newsom — a story of two embattled governors Biden celebrates vaccine approval but warns ‘current improvement could reverse’ MORE in November.

“If we idolize one person, we will lose,” Cassidy said, adding, “If we speak to those issues, to those families, to those individuals, that’s when we win.”

Cassidy was one of seven GOP senators to defect and join Senate Democrats earlier this month in voting to convict Trump during the former president’s second impeachment trial. Though the former president was not convicted, the vote was the most bipartisan impeachment vote in history.

