Louisiana GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy on Sunday warning the Republican Party not to “idolize one person,” in an apparent reference to Donald Trump without specifically naming the former president.

The senator’s comments on CNN are the latest in a back-and-forth between him and the former president that appeared to hit a flashpoint when Cassidy voted to convict Trump in a recent Senate trial on an impeachment charge of inciting the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill.

“Political campaigns are about winning. Our agenda does not move forward unless we win,” Cassidy told CNN’s “State of the Union”. “We need a candidate who can not only win himself or herself, but we also have to have someone who lifts all boats. And that’s clearly not happened over the last four years.”

He also pointed out that Republicans have lost the House, the Senate and the presidency over the last four years, which had not been done in a single four-year term since the Herbert Hoover administration.

Cassidy said Republicans have to win in the 2022 midterm elections the 2024 presidential election by “speaking to those issues that are important to the American people,” as opposed to “putting one person on a pedestal and making that one person our focal point.”

“If we idolize one person, we will lose,” he said. “And that’s kind of clear from the last election.”

Cassidy’s comments directly oppose the huge Trump support seen this past weekend at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Fla.

However, Cassidy that CPAC and its conservative leaders and follower are not the entirety of the Republican Party.

