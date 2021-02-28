https://www.oann.com/cdc-72-8m-doses-of-covid-vaccines-have-been-administered/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=cdc-72-8m-doses-of-covid-vaccines-have-been-administered

UPDATED 12:50 PM PT – Sunday, February 28, 2021

According to the CDC on Saturday, around 73 million doses of COVID vaccines have been administered in the U.S. so far. The CDC explained this is out of more than 96 million doses of both Moderna and Pfizer’s two dose vaccines that have been distributed.

Almost 48.5 million people have received at least one dose, and over 23 million people have gotten both doses.

We’re really at an inflection point here. Pfizer increasing deliveries to 14m/week by mid-March. Moderna aiming to ramp up to 40m/month by April. J&J (one dose) delivering 20m doses in March. https://t.co/RlOkFLsZVP — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) February 28, 2021

Recent reports said doctors are pushing for the vaccines to be made available in community medical offices, instead of just specifically designated vaccination sites.

“We have many communities in our area and throughout our state that don’t have a hospital, they don’t have a pharmacy,” Dr. Bonnie Litvack, president of the Medical Society of the State of New York said. “They have a doctor’s office, and what we need to do is to get that vaccine to those doctors’ offices so that patients can receive that vaccine where they normally receive a vaccine and are comfortable.”

With the recent approval of Johnson & Johnson’s single dose vaccine, the numbers are expected to climb even higher.

