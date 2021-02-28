https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/28/chris-cillizza-gets-triggered-after-people-remind-him-of-his-awful-take-on-andrew-cuomo/

People are reminding CNN’s Chris Cillizza of this take on NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo back in March of 2020 where he said he should run for president:

And this has triggered him in a major way:

Well, yeah? We went back and checked our first post on Janice Dean calling out Cuomo — where, really, people started waking up to what he did wrong in the state, was on May 11, 2020:

Here’s the tweet that started it all:

Roughly 10 days before Dean’s tweet, Cillizza was calling Cuomo a “terrific bureaucrat” despite the state’s monumental death toll:

And Cillizza was still talking up Cuomo long after that. For example, on Cuomo at the DNC:

Sorry, Chris, just take your lumps:

