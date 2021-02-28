https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/28/chris-cillizza-gets-triggered-after-people-remind-him-of-his-awful-take-on-andrew-cuomo/

People are reminding CNN’s Chris Cillizza of this take on NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo back in March of 2020 where he said he should run for president:

And this has triggered him in a major way:

Well, yeah? We went back and checked our first post on Janice Dean calling out Cuomo — where, really, people started waking up to what he did wrong in the state, was on May 11, 2020:

‘YOU have a catastrophe on YOUR hands’! Janice Dean lights Cuomo the EFF UP over his disastrous nursing home COVID policy https://t.co/DlUSBbCu42 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 11, 2020

Here’s the tweet that started it all:

March 25th: YOU @NYGovCuomo made an executive order requiring nursing homes accept coronavirus patients. That accelerated outbreaks like wildfire and killed our loved ones. We still don’t know the exact number of cases. YOU have a catastrophe on your hands. https://t.co/YoRqXWfD8U — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) May 11, 2020

Roughly 10 days before Dean’s tweet, Cillizza was calling Cuomo a “terrific bureaucrat” despite the state’s monumental death toll:

Cuomo often came under criticism for being, essentially, a terrific bureaucrat but it’s that intimate knowledge of the state and its government apparatus that has served him extremely well in this momenthttps://t.co/UEhG714rVP — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) May 1, 2020

And Cillizza was still talking up Cuomo long after that. For example, on Cuomo at the DNC:

Hits: Michelle Obama, Kristin Urquiza, Andrew Cuomo, Alice Cooper Misses: Gretchen Whitmer, Roundtables, Applausehttps://t.co/ouUTIvhOiq — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) August 18, 2020

Sorry, Chris, just take your lumps:

Chris, anyone paying attention to Cuomo and not seduced by a bunch of press conferences over the course of a couple weeks would have known better. https://t.co/TSVOMRXR99 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 1, 2021

Cuomo had been killing thousands of NY nursing home residents when you wrote this article. https://t.co/1dsBB61cDP — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 1, 2021

No matter what happens with Andrew Cuomo, it will not cause political media to be introspective. And in CNN’s case, one shouldn’t rule out the possiblity of them winning an award. https://t.co/K0wQKzkSEz — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) March 1, 2021

did you just…not notice that he walks around in a thick cloud of ambient corruption https://t.co/GReStcPeUC — Jason Linkins (@dceiver) March 1, 2021

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

