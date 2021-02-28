https://www.thecollegefix.com/students-demand-resignation-of-professor-who-attended-january-6-capitol-protest/

A professor at Mount St. Mary’s University is under fire for being present at, and writing an article about, the United States Capitol protest on January 6.

Joshua Hochschild, who teaches philosophy, penned “Once Upon a Presidency” for the The American Mind. In it, he “repeated baseless claims” about Joe Biden’s election victory and “described the Trump rally before the Capitol insurrection,” according to WUSA-9’s Bruce Leshan.

(Re: “baseless claims,” Leshan ignores Hochschild’s mentions of the Charlottesville “fine people” hoax as well as the Russian collusion conspiracy.)

Of the insurrection, Hochschild wrote “It was a protest, and some people apparently took it too far.” Hochschild was at the rally that day, but did not participate in the Capitol breach.

This was too much for student Brea Purdie who, on February 24, started a Change.org petition calling for Hochschild’s resignation.

“[Hochschild] glamorizes the appeal of Trump while showing evident hypocrisy,” her petition reads. “In addition to this, he minimizes the effects of racism, xenophobia, and misogyny, while making the argument that such views will fail to impact presidential policies.”

Purdie said that while she’ll let people “make their own judgment” about the professor’s article, she claimed any “benefit of the doubt” is for “White Americans only.”

I find it repulsive that Hochschild calls for respectability and humanity when the actions of Trump supporters on January 6 proved to be less than that. I find it telling that he asks for decency when there are prominent white supremacists rubbing elbows at the same event as he, and proudly boasting racial symbolism along with the American flag.

The petition currently is 900 signatures short of its 2,500 goal.

Mount St. Mary’s President Timothy Trainor said Hochschild’s article is “not consistent with the university’s values.” A dean (WUSA doesn’t specify which) apologized for sharing the article on social media, noting it “mistakenly gave the impression that he supported [Hochschild’s] views and may have hurt students of color.”

The school nonetheless tweeted out a statement from Provost Boyd Creasman which said everyone has the right to “express their views respectfully without fear of sanction”:

A statement from Provost Boyd Creasman, Ph.D., regarding reaction to a recent article published by Professor Joshua Hochschild, Ph.D. pic.twitter.com/XTfEIiw03J — Mount St. Mary’s U (@MSMU) February 25, 2021

The overall response from the university incensed Purdie: “Ridiculous! Ridiculous!” she ranted in an Instagram video. In addition, she alleges in the petition that Hochschild’s personal views will “reflect his teaching,” and that his article “creates a hostile environment for students that don’t subscribe to his ideals.”

In his own Instagram post, Hochschild admitted he would face blowback, saying “I’m willing to take repercussions at the expense of making this place better for all students of color and all other marginalized students.”

Read the WUSA-9 article.

