The Conservative Political Action Committee’s annual presidential preference poll over the years was won four times by Mitt RomneyWillard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyThe Memo: CPAC fires starting gun on 2024 Trump at CPAC foments 2022 GOP primary wars Democrats scramble to rescue minimum wage hike MORE, three times by Jack Kemp and once by George W. Bush.

None would be welcome at the conference held this week in Orlando, Fla.

This right-wing confab now is more TPAC — as in Trump — than CPAC. The former president reasserted his dominance of the Republican party through 2024. Differences, much less dissent, are verboten. Former Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceDemocrats don’t trust GOP on 1/6 commission: ‘These people are dangerous’ The Memo: CPAC fires starting gun on 2024 Merrick Garland is right to prioritize domestic terrorism, but he’ll need a bigger boat MORE isn’t attending, knowing he’d face a hostile reception after refusing last month to violate the law and reject the electoral votes on the presidential election.

Trump’s complete control of this venerable right-wing forum is all the more remarkable considering the 2016 poll was won by Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzNoem touts South Dakota coronavirus response, knocks lockdowns in CPAC speech Sunday shows preview: 2024 hopefuls gather at CPAC; House passes coronavirus relief; vaccine effort continues Texas attorney general hits links with Trump before CPAC appearance MORE, followed by Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioWatch live: Day 2 at CPAC DeSantis derides ‘failed Republican establishment’ at CPAC The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Divided House on full display MORE, with Trump a distant third. The co-favorite for vice president then was Ohio Gov. John Kasich, now a prominent anti-Trump Republican.

The agenda and speakers this year underscore the Trumpification of this once vibrant, if a bit nutty, group.

There were eight breakout sessions on election fraud and security, mirroring Trump’s false claim the presidential election was “stolen.” Actually, Biden won by 7 million votes, the second largest margin of the 21st century.

There were multiple sessions on China-bashing, a Trump staple; a forum on Israel and antisemitism was spared the embarrassment of discussing a fellow speaker with the last-minute nixing of “Young Pharaoh,” whose conspiracy theory promotions were outdone only by his anti-Jewish rants.

Some choices only can be explained by Trump fealty. Bernard Kerik — the former New York City Police Commissioner convicted of eight felonies, sentenced to four years, and pardoned by Trump — was on a law enforcement panel. A panel on citizenship featured Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a down-the-line Trump backer under indictment for securities fraud. Last fall at least four of Paxton’s top aides accused him of bribery and abuse of power.

There were a few speakers not totally wedded to the ex-president: Sens. James Lankford James Paul LankfordRepublicans see Becerra as next target in confirmation wars Overnight Health Care: US surpasses half a million COVID deaths | House panel advances Biden’s .9T COVID-19 aid bill | Johnson & Johnson ready to provide doses for 20M Americans by end of March 11 GOP senators slam Biden pick for health secretary: ‘No meaningful experience’ MORE of Oklahoma and Utah’s Mike Lee Michael (Mike) Shumway LeeOVERNIGHT ENERGY: Key vote for Haaland’s confirmation | Update on oil and gas leasing | SEC update on climate-related risk disclosure requirements Haaland on drilling lease moratorium: ‘It’s not going to be a permanent thing’ Overnight Health Care: US surpasses half a million COVID deaths | House panel advances Biden’s .9T COVID-19 aid bill | Johnson & Johnson ready to provide doses for 20M Americans by end of March MORE.

Chiefly, there were Trump cheerleaders. Featured slots were given to Texas Sen. Ted Cruz — back from Cancun — and Missouri’s Josh Hawley Joshua (Josh) David HawleySunday shows preview: 2024 hopefuls gather at CPAC; House passes coronavirus relief; vaccine effort continues Texas attorney general hits links with Trump before CPAC appearance The Memo: CPAC fires starting gun on 2024 MORE. They’re the ones who led the effort to block the legitimate tally of electoral votes. That was Jan. 6 — when a Trump-incited mob assaulted the Capitol to stop that vote.

The familiar Trump stalwarts from the House were on the schedule: California’s Devin Nunes Devin Gerald NunesSunday shows preview: 2024 hopefuls gather at CPAC; House passes coronavirus relief; vaccine effort continues Nunes lawsuit against CNN thrown out Sunday shows preview: New COVID-19 variants spread in US; Redditors shake Wall Street with Gamestop stock MORE, Ohio’s Jim Jordan James (Jim) Daniel JordanDemocrats don’t trust GOP on 1/6 commission: ‘These people are dangerous’ The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Divided House on full display Trump to reemerge on political scene at CPAC MORE, Mo Brooks Morris (Mo) Jackson BrooksDemocrats don’t trust GOP on 1/6 commission: ‘These people are dangerous’ Trump to reemerge on political scene at CPAC Former Trump officials eye bids for political office MORE of Alabama, and Lauren Boebert, the Colorado freshman Q-Anon supporter who wants to pack heat in the Capitol. There were Trump cabinet members and, of course, Don, Jr.

This 47-year-old conference has always had some kooks: perennial candidate Alan Keyes and former California Congressman Bob Dornan; and racists like North Carolina’s Sen. Jesse Helms.

But there also were vibrant debates on taxes — a flat tax or consumption tax with low rates — or on globalism versus isolationism. There were some upbeat conservative themes: Ronald Reagan kicked off the first C-PAC conference with an ode to America as that “city on a hill.” A dozen years ago, Congressman Paul Ryan Paul Davis RyanCruz hires Trump campaign press aide as communications director Bottom line Ex-Trump chief of staff Priebus mulling Wisconsin governor bid MORE laid out a considered conservative agenda.

Today, there is an important debate in Republican and conservative circles on direction. None of that was on display in Orlando.

Anything Trump dominates is a closed circle.

In 2018 conservative columnist Mona Charen was escorted out of the building after she chastised Republicans for supporting sexual abusers, including Trump and Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore Roy Stewart MooreShelby won’t run for reelection The Seventeenth Amendment and the censure of Donald Trump Doug Jones joining CNN as political commentator MORE, who had been accused of assaulting teenaged girls.

It’s also become a big money machine. The CPAC website offered VIP access to “Gold” donors forking out $7,500 per ticket; just to watch routine proceedings cost $330 — and when I called, they offered me a “Platinum” package for $15,000. David Keene, who for a quarter century ran the American Conservative Union, which runs CPAC, recalled in a conversation with me the contrast with when Reagan, the godfather of CPAC, “told me not to price out those that had worked for him.”

To be clear, I thought Reagan’s policies did much more harm than good and that Paul Ryan’s agenda and critique of Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaArtist behind golden Trump statue at CPAC says he made it in Mexico Obama opens up about singing ‘Amazing Grace’ after Charleston shooting: ‘I’ve used up all my words’ Exclusive: How Obama went to bat for Warren MORE’s was deeply flawed. For several years, on a cable television program, Mona Charen and I usually disagreed. I once debated the legendary conservative columnist Bob Novak at a CPAC conference; he pitched a shutout.

But past conventions advanced ideas, albeit right wing ones, that made for good debates.

The Trump mantra in Orlando was negative and dark.

That now is the dominant force in America’s conservative political party.

Al Hunt is the former executive editor of Bloomberg News. He previously served as reporter, bureau chief and Washington editor for the Wall Street Journal. For almost a quarter century he wrote a column on politics for The Wall Street Journal, then The International New York Times and Bloomberg View. He hosts 2020 Politics War Room with James Carville. Follow him on Twitter @AlHuntDC.

