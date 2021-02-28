https://www.oann.com/cpac-attendees-come-out-in-support-of-president-trump-ahead-of-todays-highly-anticipated-speech/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=cpac-attendees-come-out-in-support-of-president-trump-ahead-of-todays-highly-anticipated-speech

UPDATED 9:00 AM PT – Sunday, February 28, 2021

CPAC attendees came out in support of President Trump ahead of Sunday’s highly-anticipated speech.

“So we believe that Trump is the heart and soul of the GOP and they can’t ignore him,” Trump supporter Marc Bourdeau said. “There’s 72 million of us who like the guy and voted for the guy.”

The President is expected to attack Joe Biden’s immigration policy and discuss plans to score Republican victories in 2022.

“They are not going to take my freedom of speech away,” Trump supporter Henrietta Amey said. “This is why I am here. I’m here to support President Trump all the way. He is the best president in my lifetime and he has done more for us and all the other presidents put together.”

CPAC attendees eagerly awaited the 45th President’s keynote speech. He is the final speaker of the four day event. It’s clear President Trump remains a prominent figure within the Republican Party even after leaving office.

