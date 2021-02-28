https://www.oann.com/cpac-attendees-come-out-in-support-of-president-trump-ahead-of-todays-highly-anticipated-speech/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=cpac-attendees-come-out-in-support-of-president-trump-ahead-of-todays-highly-anticipated-speech

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 28: Marcia English shows her support for former President Donald Trump outside of the Hyatt Regency, where the Conservative Political Action Conference is being held on February 28, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

UPDATED 9:00 AM PT – Sunday, February 28, 2021

CPAC attendees came out in support of President Trump ahead of Sunday’s highly-anticipated speech.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 26: A visitor wears a face mask with a picture of former President Donald Trump on it during the Conservative Political Action Conference held in the Hyatt Regency on February 26, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

“So we believe that Trump is the heart and soul of the GOP and they can’t ignore him,” Trump supporter Marc Bourdeau said. “There’s 72 million of us who like the guy and voted for the guy.”

The President is expected to attack Joe Biden’s immigration policy and discuss plans to score Republican victories in 2022.

“They are not going to take my freedom of speech away,” Trump supporter Henrietta Amey said. “This is why I am here. I’m here to support President Trump all the way. He is the best president in my lifetime and he has done more for us and all the other presidents put together.”

Conservative political consultant, Roger Stone, center, arrives outside the convention center at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

CPAC attendees eagerly awaited the 45th President’s keynote speech. He is the final speaker of the four day event. It’s clear President Trump remains a prominent figure within the Republican Party even after leaving office.

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD – MARCH 02: (AFP OUT) U.S. President Donald Trump hugs the U.S. flag during CPAC 2019 on March 02, 2019 in National Harbor, Maryland. The American Conservative Union hosts the annual Conservative Political Action Conference to discuss conservative agenda. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

