Sometimes, President Trump doesn’t need many words to cause a crowd of patriots to roar with applause.

His first words upon taking the microphone at CPAC in Orlando was simple, yet relatable:

“Do ya miss me yet?”, the President said.

Watch this amazing moment below:

“Do you miss me yet?” President Trump says as he takes the stage at #CPACpic.twitter.com/QrruARn2Da — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 28, 2021

Stay tuned for more highlights from Trump’s CPAC speech…

