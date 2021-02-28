https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/cpac-sunday-goya-foods-ceo-robert-unanue-declares-trump-legitimate-still-actual-president-video/

Robert Unanue, the CEO of Goya Foods, spoke today at the CPAC Convention at the Hyatt Regency in Orlando.

During his speech the Goya Foods CEO called out the fraud in the 2020 election and declared Trump president!

Unanae told the cheering pro-Trump CPAC crowd that Donald Trump is not only his president still, but also the “legitimate” president of the United States.

Robert Unanue: “My biggest honor today is going to be that, I think, we’re going to be on the same stage as, in my opinion, the real, the legitimate, and the still actual president of the United States, Donald J. Trump… I received, I think as many people I know and maybe many of you, unsolicited ballots. So, I mean, as a citizen of the United States, I think I’m allowed to vote once. once — not twice.”

