Rep. Kathleen Rice of New York is calling for Empire State Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign amid sexual harassment allegations.

“The time has come. The Governor must resign,” the New York Democrat wrote on Twitter when sharing a New York Times article about a third woman coming forward and accusing the governor.

According to the Times, Anna Ruch says that Cuomo, who she had never previously met, inquired if he could kiss her when they were at a wedding reception in September 2019.

She says that the governor put his hand on the small of her back and she removed it: “I promptly removed his hand with my hand, which I would have thought was a clear enough indicator that I was not wanting him to touch me,” she said, according to the outlet.

Ruch says the governor called her “aggressive” and put his hands on her cheeks and asked if he could kiss her.

“I felt so uncomfortable and embarrassed when really he is the one who should have been embarrassed,” Ruch said.

The Times reported that the woman’s “friend captured the exchange in a series of photographs taken on Ms. Ruch’s cellphone.”

“Shaken, Ms. Ruch said, she later had to ask a friend if Mr. Cuomo’s lips had made contact with her face as she pulled away. The governor had kissed her cheek, she was told,” according to the outlet.

