Conservatives have the right to gather and peacefully express their views, Hyatt Hotels said Friday.

The hotel chain began facing blowback from left-wing activists last week for allowing this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) to be held at the Hyatt Regency in Orlando, Florida.

“We take pride in operating a highly inclusive environment and we believe that the facilitation of gatherings is a central element of what we do as a hospitality company,” a spokesperson for Hyatt told Fox Business.

“We believe in the right of individuals and organizations to peacefully express their views, independent of the degree to which the perspectives of those hosting meetings and events at our hotels align with ours,” the spokesperson said.

“Our own values support a culture that is characterized by empathy, respect and diversity of opinions and backgrounds, and we strive to bring this to light through what we do and how we engage with those in our care,” Hyatt added.

As noted by Fox News, a #BoycottHyatt hashtag spread on social media after it was learned that the hotel was allowing conservatives to host their event, “which some people alleged the company was endorsing by allowing it to happen at one of its properties.”

The targeting of the hotel ramped up over the weekend when left-wing activists floated the conspiracy theory that CPAC organizers intentionally set up the stage to reflect Nazi symbolism known as the Odal Rune.

Lead organizer of CPAC Matt Schlapp ripped those floating the conspiracy, calling the claims “outrageous and slanderous.”

“Stage design conspiracies are outrageous and slanderous,” he wrote to Twitter on Saturday. “We have a long standing commitment to the Jewish community. Cancel culture extremists must address antisemitism within their own ranks.”

“CPAC proudly stands with our Jewish allies, including those speaking from this stage,” Schlapp added.

Reuters reported Sunday that Hyatt Hotels Corp, asked about the stage and the alleged embedded Nazi symbolism, said they take the “concern raised” “very seriously” and condemn “symbols of hate” as “abhorrent.”

“We take the concern raised about the prospect of symbols of hate being included in the stage design at CPAC 2021 very seriously as all such symbols are abhorrent and unequivocally counter to our values as a company,” the hotel chair said, according to Reuters.

“Hyatt said all aspects of conference logistics, including the stage design, were managed by the American Conservative Union, which organized the conference,” the report added.

As noted by The Daily Wire, actress Alyssa Milano was one of the left-wing activists to spread the conspiracy. She also called for a boycott of Hyatt for allowing CPAC to be hosted at one of their hotels, writing, “[Hyatt] is totally fine hosting Nazis. #CPAC#boycottHYATT #QPAC2021.”

According to Fox News, it has been estimated that the 2021 CPAC event could “have a multimillion-dollar impact on the local area at a time when the broader U.S. economy is struggling to combat the devastating financial effects of the ongoing pandemic.”

