Despite continued backlash from the music industry following his use of a racial slur, Morgan Wallen’s sophomore project, Dangerous: The Double Album, made Billboard charts history this week as it spends its seventh consecutive week atop the chart.

Dangerous became the only country album to spend its first seven weeks at No.1 on the Billboard 200 in the 64-year history of the chart.

According to Billboard, Dangerous earned 89,000 album equivalents in the United States during the weekend ending February 25. The publication reports that the only other country album to tally its first six weeks at No.1 was Garth Brooks’ The Chase in 1992. The Chase later returned to No.1 for a total of seven non-consecutive weeks. Dangerous and The Chase are two of only eight country albums that have spent at least seven weeks in total at No.1.

The below list, compiled by Billboard, showcases the country albums with the most weeks at No.1 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart:

Artist, Title, Weeks at No. 1 (Year[s])

Garth Brooks, Ropin’ the Wind, 18 (1991-92)

Billy Ray Cyrus, Some Gave All, 17 (1992)

Taylor Swift, Fearless, 11 (2008-09)

Garth Brooks, The Hits, eight (1995)

Eagles, Hotel California, eight (1977)

Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album, seven to-date (2021)

Taylor Swift, Red, seven (2012-13)

Garth Brooks, The Chase, seven (1992)

The last album, regardless of genre, to spend seven consecutive weeks at the top of the Billboard 200 was Drake’s Views in 2016.

The latest chart records come nearly three weeks after Wallen broke his silence on his use of the N-word with a lengthy apology video shared to social media. During his video message, Wallen asked his fans to stop defending him and promised he was ready to face the consequences for his actions.

“I have one favor to ask, I appreciate those who still see something in me and have defended me but for today, please don’t. I was wrong,” he said. “It’s on me to take ownership for this and I fully accept any penalties I’m facing.”

Wallen has faced extensive backlash following his use of the racial slur. On February 3, one day after the TMZ video surfaced, his label, Big Loud, revealed that his recording contract had been suspended indefinitely. Additionally, his music was pulled from hundreds of radio stations across the country and removed from major playlists across various DSPs, including Spotify and Apple Music.

The Academy of Country Music revealed that he is ineligible for the upcoming ACM Awards and will not be invited to participate in the show. His content and appearances were also removed from CMT and the Country Music Association and Wallen was dropped by his booking agent, William Morris Endeavor Entertainment (WME).

Wallen did not specifically share what’s next for him in his video message, however, he did acknowledge that it’s all on his shoulders now.

“The time of my return is solely upon me and the work I put in. I still have a lot of really good people in my corner trying to help me and I appreciate them more than you know. I appreciate you more than you know,” he shared. “This entire situation is ugly right now but I’ll keep searching for a way to become an example instead of being made one.”

