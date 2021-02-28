http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/79Zz-Osgii4/

Former President Donald Trump blasted President Joe Biden’s support for keeping classrooms closed while touting education for migrants during a speech Sunday at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

“Their callous indifference to working families is equally clear when it comes to the critical matter of getting America’s children back to school,” Trump said to wild applause from the CPAC crowd in Florida.

“And they must get back and get back right now,” he asserted. “Crazy.”

“The Biden administration is actually bragging about the classroom education they are providing to migrant children on the border,” he continued, referring to Biden Press Secretary Jen Psaki touting “access to education” in border detention centers.

“While at the same time millions and millions of American children are having their futures destroyed by Joe Biden’s anti-science school closures,” Trump said.

“We’re educating students on the border, but our own people — children of citizens — citizens themselves are not getting the education that they deserve,” he said.

Trump argued there was “no reason whatsoever” to keep schools closed.

“The only reason that most parents do not have that choice is because Joe Biden has sold out America’s children to the teachers union,” he said.

Trump said Biden’s position is “morally inexcusable.”

“Joe Biden has betrayed America’s youth and he is cruelly keeping our children locked in their homes, no reason for it whatsoever, they want want to get out,” the former president said.

Unions across the country have opposed reopening schools, despite protests by parents and guidance from the CDC indicating it is safe.

