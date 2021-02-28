http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/-I7kHg_iA-M/

Former President Donald Trump denied that he would start a third party to tackle both the Democrat and Republican parties on Sunday, decrying those reports as “fake news.”

“I am not starting a new party. That was fake news,” he said as he kicked off his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Florida on Sunday evening.

The Wall Street Journal reported in January that Trump was discussing the possibility of starting a third party, citing “people familiar with the matter.”

But Trump dismissed those reports, suggesting it was a stupid move.

“Wouldn’t that be brilliant?” he said sarcastically. “Let’s start a new party and divide our vote.”

Trump reaffirmed he and his movement would remain in the Republican party.

“We have the Republican party,” he said. “It’s going to unite and be stronger than ever before.”

The former president was welcomed by a rousing crowd of attendees at CPAC as he arrived over an hour late for his scheduled speech.

“Do you miss me yet?” he asked as the crowd cheered wildly.

Trump spoke about the party beating President Joe Biden in an election in four years.

He alluded to his belief that he won the 2020 election but that it was stolen from him.

“Who knows, who knows, I may even decide to beat them for a third time,” he said with a grin.

