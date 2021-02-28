http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/w9rB8aYRryg/

Former President Donald Trump hammered President Joe Biden Sunday during a speech at CPAC, just over a month after leaving office.

“We all knew that the Biden administration was going to be bad, but none of us even imagined just how bad they would be and how far left they would go,” Trump said about the first weeks of the new administration.

The former president focused intently on Biden’s attempt to reverse his tough immigration and refugee policies.

“Biden has failed at his number one duty as chief executive — enforcing America’s laws,” Trump said.

He said Biden prioritized opening up America’s borders rather than reopening the country for American citizens during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Your families still cannot go out to eat at local restaurants, but Joe Biden is bringing in thousands upon thousands of refugees from all over the world,” he said.

The former president also attacked Biden for trying to undo his agenda on foreign policy and domestic politics, revisiting some of the themes from the 2020 presidential campaign.

But some of Trump’s attacks were new, echoing Republican critiques of the Biden administration’s first acts in office.

Trump mocked Biden for stating during a CNN town hall that the United States did not even have the vaccine during his presidency.

“I actually believe he said that because he didn’t know what the hell was happening,” he chuckled.

Trump recalled that he pushed incessantly to get the vaccine developed and approved.

“I pushed the FDA like they have never been pushed before,” he said. “I didn’t like them at all, but once we got it done, I said: `I now love you very much.’”

The president also criticized Biden for trying to take credit for the administration of the coronavirus vaccines.

“Never let them take the credit,” he said. “Joe Biden is only implementing the plan that we put in place.”

He also criticized Biden for getting the United States back into the World Health Organization (W.H.O), giving them $500 million a year.

“They really are puppets for China,” Trump said, referring to the W.H.O.

He also called out Biden for refusing to force schools to reopen, at the behest of the teachers’ unions.

“Joe Biden sold out America’s children to the teachers’ unions,” Trump said.

He argued that America’s children were devastated by their inability to go to school and would suffer from the lack of development.

“On behalf of the moms and dads I call upon Joe Biden to open the schools,” Trump said.

Trump also spoke about Biden’s attempt to force gender identity politics into schools.

“Joe Biden and the democrats are even pushing policies that were destroyed women’s sports,” he said, noting that women’s sports records were getting destroyed by “biological males.”

“A lot of new records are being broken in women’s sports,” Trump continued, saying that young girls and women athletes were “incensed” by the changes.

“If this is not changed, women’s sports as we know it will die,” he said.

Trump also criticized Biden for demonstrating weakness with Iran, failing to block an oil pipeline from Russia to Germany, and allowing businesses to send more jobs to China.

“We believe in standing up to China, shutting down outsourcing, bringing back our factories and supply chains, and ensuring that America, not China, dominates the future of the world,” he said.

