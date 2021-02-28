https://justthenews.com/government/ex-france-leader-sarkozy-convicted-corruption-sentenced-jail?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

French former President Nicolas Sarkozy was found guilty Monday in a Paris court of corruption and influence peddling.

He was sentenced to one year in prison and received a two-year suspended sentence, according to the Associated Press.

The 66-year-old Sarkozy was president from 2007 to 2012. He was convicted for attempting to illegally obtain information in 2014 from a magistrate about a legal action in which he was involved.

The court said Sarkozy will be entitled to request to be detained at home with an electronic bracelet.

Sarkozy’s two co-defendants were also found guilty and given the same sentence as Sarkozy. He faces another trial later this month, along with 13 others, on charges of illegal financing his 2012 presidential campaign, the wire service also reports.

